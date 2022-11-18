Own an original Polaroid of Princess Diana for just £1,200, as David Bailey’s private collection goes on sale

Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
Model Samuel Aitken, the half-brother of the Spencer sisters, unveils his new edgy blonde look exclusively with Tatler
Model Samuel Aitken looks hotter than ever after dyeing his signature brunette hair blonde, in an edgy transformation shared exclusively with Tatler. The 19-year-old paid a visit to the salon shortly after joining his half-sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, 30, at Tatler’s Little Black Book party, where he looked dashing in a white ankle length coat, black faux fur scarf and low cut v-neck from Michael Kors Collection.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
wmagazine.com
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
What Martha Stewart found while snooping in Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner’s homes
Martha Stewart had a “fabulous” time touring Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s mansions and spilled all the details of what she saw. “They live sort of in a compound,” Stewart said on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “They have very nice houses. Many rooms … like, 150 Hermés pocketbooks in a closet.” Stewart, 81, said that she “got to go into every closet, every refrigerator” while snooping in their not-so-humble abodes. “[I went] into basements, attics — well, they don’t have an attic, but [I went] everywhere,” Stewart admitted, adding, “We had such a good time. A very nice house...
papermag.com
Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener
Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
tatler.com
Mayfair townhouse where Handel and Hendrix both lived will become a museum of musical greatness
A Mayfair townhouse which has was home to not one, but two, musical greats is poised to be transformed into a ‘major British attraction’, thanks to a £1 million donation. The house, on Brook Street, was home to 18th-century composer of the Messiah, George Frideric Handel, who lived there for 36 years. Some 200 years later, it became the home to legendary American guitarist, singer and songwriter Jim Hendrix. The combination of Handel and Hendrix makes the address a potential site of musical pilgrimage.
Meet the World’s First “Ultimate Drink Master”
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Drink Masters, a new cocktail competition that debuted on Netflix early in November. All the episodes debuted at once, so you’re unlikely to be surprised at the end, but the series is definitely worth watching whether you know the final result or not.
musictimes.com
Tyga Birthday: Age, Net Worth, Relationship With Kylie Jenner, and More Details About Rapper
Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, has had his own ups and downs since he started his career. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, established his career as a rapper starting in 2004. Although his music career blooms, it is often outshined by his personal issues. Amid his absence...
Rihanna Wears Thigh-High Balenciaga Boots With Oversized Coat For Night Out: Photos
Rihanna looked gorgeous as she rocked a pair of thigh-high, electric blue Balenciaga-Adidas boots, as she went out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, on Wednesday, November 17. The singer’s boots had the classic Adidas white stripes going down the side of her leg, as she stepped out solo for the evening.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Cinematographer Threw Himself into the Horror and the Beauty of World War I
When a freak snow flurry began dusting the set for “All Quiet on the Western Front” on a winter location shoot in the Czech Republic early last year, cinematographer James Friend knew he had to keep rolling. The epic Netflix adaptation of the 1929 war polemic by Erich Maria Remarque, directed by Edward Berger and starring Felix Kammerer as German soldier Paul Bäumer as a naïve volunteer thrown into the nightmare of endless trench warfare, screened in competition at the Camerimage Intl. Film Festival last week. “Filmmaking is a very organic process,” says Friend, “and even though we sat down and found...
TMZ.com
Post Malone Buys $500k 23-Carat Pinky Ring
Post Malone is celebrating a new addition to his already impressive jewelry collection -- a blinding 23 carats worth of diamonds, and all that bling is just for the littlest finger of them all. Guess his hand was feeling a little light, because sources close to Post tell TMZ ......
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Revamps Tuxedo Dressing With Sheer Details for GQ Men of the Year Party
Kourtney Kardashian Barker attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards party in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, wearing a spin on a tuxedo look. The reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Travis Barker, wearing a black sequin tuxedo jacket with sheer paneled billowing sleeves by Jean Paul Gaultier, a sheer black undershirt and a pair of formal black trousers.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look, Kardashian Barker worked with stylist Dani Michelle, whose clients also include...
Inside Hailey Bieber’s Malibu Birthday Dinner Party, Rhode Celebration
“It’s my Rhode birthday,” Hailey Bieber said with a laugh. The beauty founder and model toasted her 26th early on Tuesday night, both a celebration of the upcoming day and launch date of the brand’s Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment: Nov. 22.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “It’s the birthday cake order that I’m always going for,” she said of the new flavor. “People have been so amazing and such loyal customers,” she went on. “I really wanted something that felt new and fresh to be able to come sooner...
tatler.com
Belgravia mansion once home to the Earl of Lichfield is on sale for £45 million, complete with private spa and Claridge’s-inspired bathrooms
A sprawling Belgravia mansion once owned by the 4th Earl of Lichfield that boasts Claridge’s-inspired bathrooms, a penthouse suite and a private swimming pool has come on the market for £45 million. Set behind a gated driveway off Ebury Street, the magnificent 13,935 sq.ft Lygon Place mansion and...
Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski Is In Her Urban Cowgirl Era
Emily Ratajkowski is going through something of a personal style evolution post-separation, and it’s working for her (and, apparently, for Pete Davidson). There have been naked dresses and Zara skorts, tiger-print skirts and zebra-print boots – but it’s her low-key urban cowgirl looks while out and about in New York City that feel most on-brand and accessible right now.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Velvet Versace “Hoodie” Is Anything But Casual
The hoodie: a basic anyone can turn to when they want to feel cozy, wrapped up and relaxed. But Emily Ratajkowski’s Versace hoodie represents something rather different. The model faced the New York City chill in a spliced velvet Versace hooded top that was as traffic-stopping as any of the sheer dresses in her closet. With a plunging neckline and midriff-flossing straps secured by a Medusa emblem that drew attention to her abs, this was anything but casual wear.
decoholic.org
Amazing Homes by Sarah West
Sarah West has been combining modern and traditional styles for over two decades to create amazing homes and commercial spaces with a fresh perspective. She draws inspiration from an array of sources, including art, architectural antiques and modern influences. Each detail creates a unique vision, making each project its own. She founded Sarah West & Associates in 2001, and offers various services including interior design, architectural consulting, construction management and artistic and original finish selection.
Comments / 0