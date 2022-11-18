ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
techaiapp.com

DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection Beta For All Android Users

A new feature for Android devices, which lets users block third-party trackers in all of their apps, launches from DuckDuckGo. The App Tracking Protection will increase users’ privacy throughout Android’s operating systems by blocking tracking scripts from other apps, Bleeping Computer writes. The Open Beta Version Offers Users...
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🔓 Samsung's terrible password trend

Unbelievably terrible passwords, 32-bit support for your Pixel 7, Google's Mastodon move, and more of today's top tech news. 🍟 Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I’m gearing up for Black Friday and prepping my wishlist, though the only item on it right now is an air fryer. Fingers crossed for the perfect deal!
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
TechRadar

Google to limit tracking in Android apps, starting next year

Google has announced that it will be putting its Privacy Sandbox into Beta stage across Android 13 systems from early 2023, which will include limits to apps' abilities to track user data (opens in new tab) for advertising purposes. The sandbox seeks to preserve user data available to advertisers, whilst...
techaiapp.com

Trust Wallet launches anticipated browser extension of its crypto management app

Trust Wallet, a self-custodial and multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet application, has announced the launch of its brand-new browser extension wallet. Supporting all EVM chains, as well as Solana, it is available now on browsers including Chrome, Brave, and Opera. The browser extension complements Trust Wallet’s mobile wallet, which is the world’s leading mobile crypto wallet with […]
techaiapp.com

GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News

On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
Android Police

Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
brytfmonline.com

Privacy on WhatsApp? Bet on the desktop version

The issue of privacy has recurred on WhatsApp and its users. This is the certainty that everyone wants and this has been reflected in the many improvements and novelties that have been introduced. Continuing these developments, WhatsApp now brings another novelty. And it is preparing another improvement, to give the...
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more

Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black...
itechpost.com

Apple's App Store Analytics Can Identify Users, iOS Developers Say

The data tracking issues Apple Inc. is facing seem to be growing bigger as iOS developers confirm that the company's device analytics are not anonymous after all. According to Apple Insider, Apple can allegedly identify a user through the analytics data it collects via an identifier linked with the user's iCloud account.

