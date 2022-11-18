Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Millions of Android owners warned over ‘most dangerous apps’ you might have on your phone
ANDROID users are being warned against dangerous apps that could be lingering on their phones. Cybersecurity experts have uncovered a number of problematic Android apps that can breach your data. Malware and data breaches are becoming a growing problem for Android users – and this issue is perpetuated by malicious...
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
techaiapp.com
DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection Beta For All Android Users
A new feature for Android devices, which lets users block third-party trackers in all of their apps, launches from DuckDuckGo. The App Tracking Protection will increase users’ privacy throughout Android’s operating systems by blocking tracking scripts from other apps, Bleeping Computer writes. The Open Beta Version Offers Users...
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🔓 Samsung's terrible password trend
Unbelievably terrible passwords, 32-bit support for your Pixel 7, Google's Mastodon move, and more of today's top tech news. 🍟 Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I’m gearing up for Black Friday and prepping my wishlist, though the only item on it right now is an air fryer. Fingers crossed for the perfect deal!
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
TechRadar
Google to limit tracking in Android apps, starting next year
Google has announced that it will be putting its Privacy Sandbox into Beta stage across Android 13 systems from early 2023, which will include limits to apps' abilities to track user data (opens in new tab) for advertising purposes. The sandbox seeks to preserve user data available to advertisers, whilst...
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 allows disabling wallpaper and notifications on iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display
Apple added new customization options for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always On Display in iOS 16.2 beta 3. Until now, you could only enable or disable the feature on the new iPhones. The latest iOS 16.2 beta, released to developers Tuesday, provides toggles for disabling wallpaper and notifications in...
techaiapp.com
Trust Wallet launches anticipated browser extension of its crypto management app
Trust Wallet, a self-custodial and multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet application, has announced the launch of its brand-new browser extension wallet. Supporting all EVM chains, as well as Solana, it is available now on browsers including Chrome, Brave, and Opera. The browser extension complements Trust Wallet’s mobile wallet, which is the world’s leading mobile crypto wallet with […]
techaiapp.com
GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
Google wants to trim the size of Android TV apps by May 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced App Bundles in 2018, enabling developers to split their apps into smaller components. This allowed them to send only the updated part to phones through the Play Store, reducing the download size. Three years later, in August 2021, Google made it mandatory for all newly listed Android apps on the Play Store to support App Bundles. Now, the big G is making Android App Bundles mandatory for Google TV and Android TV platforms starting May 2023.
brytfmonline.com
Privacy on WhatsApp? Bet on the desktop version
The issue of privacy has recurred on WhatsApp and its users. This is the certainty that everyone wants and this has been reflected in the many improvements and novelties that have been introduced. Continuing these developments, WhatsApp now brings another novelty. And it is preparing another improvement, to give the...
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black...
9to5Mac
iOS privacy concerns deepen as Apple’s promises on analytics anonymity appear to be false
IOS privacy concerns were raised last week when security researchers appeared to demonstrate that iPhones send the same analytics data to Apple whether you grant or decline permission. The same researchers have now demonstrated that Apple can – despite assurances to the contrary – link this data back to individual...
itechpost.com
Apple's App Store Analytics Can Identify Users, iOS Developers Say
The data tracking issues Apple Inc. is facing seem to be growing bigger as iOS developers confirm that the company's device analytics are not anonymous after all. According to Apple Insider, Apple can allegedly identify a user through the analytics data it collects via an identifier linked with the user's iCloud account.
