ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data

The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.
techaiapp.com

MATIC Backpedals Into Bearish Track Despite Its Network Growth

The current state of MATIC and Polygon’s crypto ecosystem ranks among the worst. It took a toll on In the wake of FTX’s demise, the industry-wide contagion has impacted other projects, Polygon among them. Despite this, Polygon is in the top three DeFi companies in terms of revenue....
techaiapp.com

OKB Token Records Higher Gains Amidst Crypto Market Volatility

OKB, the native token of the OKX Exchange, has recorded substantial gains today in a bearish crypto market. The utility token saw a price surge of 4.63% on the day, registering a local high of $20.80. It also surged over 11% on its weekly chart, joining the likes of Toncoin and Trust Wallet Token to lead the market in gains.
techaiapp.com

Kraken Daily Market Report for November 15 2022

Overview Daily spot trading volume: $776.3 million, 30 day average spot: $710.3 million. Total futures notional: $124.2 million. The top five traded coins were, respectively, Tether (↑0.01%), Bitcoin (↑1.8%), USD Coin (↓0.01%), Ethereum (↑0.8%), and Dai (↓0.01%). Strong returns from Serum (↑27%), Centrifuge…. The...
techaiapp.com

FTX Hacker Mobilizes Ethereum Again, Loaded For The Dump?

Massive selling pressure from the crypto exchange FTX hacker hit Ethereum; the bad actor has been dumping the cryptocurrency during the weekend. This “dumping,” selling an asset in the market, is creating panic in the crypto market. The hacker stole over 200,000 from the trading venue. As of...
techaiapp.com

Litecoin Up 8% In Last 24 Hours, Top Gainer Out Of Top 20 Cryptos

As the market declined last week (and continues to do so), Litecoin was one of the few currencies to increase in value. CoinGecko reports that the price of a single Litecoin is at $63.69 at the moment. The token is up 8% in the last 24 hours, giving traders and investors some sense of relief. Litecoin (LTC) thus pulled off a surprise, edging out the other cryptos in the top 20 list.
techaiapp.com

FTX Launches Strategic Review, Seeks Court Relief to Pay Critical Vendors

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganisation of some businesses. FTX, along with about 101 affiliated firms, also sought court relief to allow the operation of a new global cash management system and payment to its critical vendors.
techaiapp.com

How Private 5G Is Transforming Oil & Gas Operations in the Field

Technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced analytics provide tremendous opportunities to increase efficiency, safety, and sustainability. However, for businesses with operations in remote locations, the lack of public infrastructure, including cloud connectivity, often places these digital innovations out of reach. Until recently, this has...
techaiapp.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Cashed Out $300 Million During FTX’s Fundraise in October 2021

FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) quietly cashed out $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,430 crore) in personal stakes after a $420 million (roughly Rs. 3,410 crore) fundraising in October 2021, as per a recent report. At the time of the fundraising, Bankman-Fried told investors that the raise would be used for things like helping grow FTX and working closely with regulators, but a large portion of the cash was used as a reimbursement for a month’s earlier buyout of Binance’s stake in FTX.
techaiapp.com

Can You Consume Kratom Gold Shot Post-Workout?

The post-workout period is the perfect time to get your body ready for another intense session at the gym or on the field. It’s just what you need to get back on track and reach your fitness goals. However, the gold shot may be an excellent option if you are looking for a different way to boost your energy after your next workout session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy