Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
‘WHAT THE BAT?’ Replaces Your Hands with Baseball Bats for Slapstick Fun, Now on Quest 2 & PC VR – Road to VR
What would happen if you had baseball bats instead hands? Triband, the indie studio behind madcap golfing game WHAT THE GOLF? (2020), have released a new VR game that conveniently answers that eternal question. Called WHAT THE BAT?, the built-for-VR game gets you swinging through a series of increasingly silly...
techaiapp.com
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Won’t Have New Game+ on Final DLC
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t have New Game+ mode. Ubisoft mentioned in its recent blog post that it wouldn’t be adding the much-requested game mode because doing so limits how unique and rewarding replaying the game is. This announcement comes alongside Ubisoft’s revelation that the upcoming DLC for...
techaiapp.com
Intel boosts Arc performance with new drivers, unveils XeSS plugin for the Unreal Engine
Recap: Intel lifted the lid on two major updates to its Arc software stack at the end of last week. It announced a new driver that adds support for four recently released games and improves performance by ~5% in eight others, and a plugin for the Unreal Engine that makes it easier for developers to add XeSS to their games.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Teams is putting sign-language front and center
An upcoming update to Microsoft Teams is looking to help the hard of hearing stay better engaged in online meetings. Similar to a recent Zoom update, the new Sign Language View feature allows Microsoft Teams users to choose up to two other video feeds to be centered in the app, making sign language interpreters much more visible throughout the whole meeting.
techaiapp.com
LG announces the first 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor and it only costs $999
Something to look forward to: Monitor aficionados have been salivating at the thought of an affordable (well, relatively) medium-sized OLED monitor with a high refresh rate since LG teased the concept on its roadmap. Now the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B has come along and ticked all the boxes. It has: a 2560 x 1440p resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and an OLED panel with 0.3 ms (GtG) response times.
techaiapp.com
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.21): Qualcomm launches AR2 chip, HTC headset gets leaked, and more!
Another week, another roundup of amazing AR/VR news! Let’s see what have been the most interesting things happening in immersive reality…. Qualcomm and Niantic bet on the future of augmented reality with AR2. The biggest news of the week took place in the Hawaii islands, where Qualcomm had its...
techaiapp.com
Traditional Bingo Games vs Online Bingo Games
Bingo has been around for over 500 years since its inception in Italy, and for good reason. It’s a fun, easy-to-play game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and in different settings. Furthermore, over the years, bingo has become one of the most preferred gambling games for adults who like to wager.
techaiapp.com
PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Pre-Order Now Live in India, Priced at Rs. 18,990
PS5’s DualSense Edge wireless controllers are up for pre-order in India. The “ultra-customisable” PlayStation gamepads are preparing for a global launch on January 26, 2023, and arrives in India on the same date. Pre-orders are now live across Amazon India, e2z Store, GamesTheShop, and Sony Center, at Rs. 18,990. It seems Sony is not offering regional pricing for its latest product, as it costs $199.99 (about Rs. 16,300) in the US. International pre-orders went up on October 25, almost a month before India got their chance.
techaiapp.com
Farewell to the Nvidia RTX 2060, the 2nd most popular gaming GPU
We’re deeply sad – heartbroken, even – to report that it looks like Nvidia is sunsetting the RTX 2060, long considered one of the best budget graphics cards ever made. Recent reports seen on Chinese tech website MyDrivers (opens in new tab) appear to indicate that Nvidia has stopped supplying its vendors in Asia with RTX 2060 chips (as well as the upgraded RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2060 12GB), as well as requesting that its production and sales partners limit supply of the cards by the end of November.
Comments / 0