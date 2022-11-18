We’re deeply sad – heartbroken, even – to report that it looks like Nvidia is sunsetting the RTX 2060, long considered one of the best budget graphics cards ever made. Recent reports seen on Chinese tech website MyDrivers (opens in new tab) appear to indicate that Nvidia has stopped supplying its vendors in Asia with RTX 2060 chips (as well as the upgraded RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2060 12GB), as well as requesting that its production and sales partners limit supply of the cards by the end of November.

