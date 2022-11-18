Zion Williamson: Scouting report and accolades

Zion Williamson|#1

Position: F

Born: 07/06/00

Height: 6-6 / 1.98

Weight: 284 lbs. / 128.8 kg.

Salary: $13,534,817

SCOUTING REPORT

A force of nature… Unfair combination of brute strength, athleticism and skill… Already is a playmaker… Can jump out of the gym and run the floor with the best of them… Must develop his perimeter game, but a devastating force already as is… NBA legend potential… It’s not hard to picture him as the most dominant player in the NBA in a few years… His weight will define his career… Injuries this early in career are concerning.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES