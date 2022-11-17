PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown fencing started its season out strong winning all six competitions at the NFC #1. The Bears earned wins over Sacred Heart (23-4), New Hampshire (26-1), Smith College (25-2), Boston University (25-2), Wellesley (21-6) and Brandeis (22-5). Overall, the Bears outscored their opponents 142-20. Brown did not lose a competition in any weapon, earning four 9-0 wins in foil, two 9-0 wins in sabre and one in epee. The Bears posted a 49-5 overall record in the foil, 46-8 overall record in the epee and 47-7 overall record in the sabre.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 6 HOURS AGO