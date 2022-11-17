Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Related
brownbears.com
Stothart, Newman named to NWPC All-Tournament Teams
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown's Ilias Stothart was named Rookie of the Tournament and was also named to the First Team All-Tournament for the NWPC Championship. Kole Newman was named to the Second Team All-Tournament. Stothart led the Bears with nine goals in the three games of the tournament. The...
brownbears.com
Women's basketball sweeps Ivy League weekly awards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball swept the Ivy League weekly awards, the league announced on Monday. Kyla Jones was named Ivy League Player of the Week and Grace Arnolie was named Rookie of the Week. Jones became the first Bear to win Player of the Week since Shayna...
brownbears.com
Volleyball falls in tournament final against Yale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball battled until the end but fell short in the 2022 Ivy League Tournament, dropping a four-set match to Yale on Saturday. Sophia Miller and Kate Sheire were named to the All-Tournament Team. Miller closed out her season in strong fashion, finishing the match with...
brownbears.com
Bears Fall in Season Finale at Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown football team capped its 2022 season with a 30-7 loss at Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon. With the result, Brown concludes the campaign with a 3-7 overall record, and a 1-6 mark in Ivy League play. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Senior running back Allen Smith...
brownbears.com
Volleyball sweeps Princeton to punch ticket to Ivy League Finals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball swept its way to the Ivy League Tournament finals in dramatic fashion, beating Princeton, 25-18, 28-26, 30-28 on Friday night. The Bears were led by Sophia Miller with 13 kills and Kayla Griebl with 12 kills. Kate Sheire was third on the team with eight kills. The offense went through both Kate Danaher (19 assists) and Ella Park (16 assists). Brown hit .233 against the second-best defense in the Ivy League, a Princeton team that held opponents to .171 hitting on the year.
brownbears.com
Water polo falls to top-seeded Princeton in NWPC semifinals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's water polo team fell to top-seeded Princeton in the semifinals of the NWPC Tournament on Saturday, 12-7. Brown was led by Cole Atwell and Ilias Stothart with three goals apiece. Kole Newman finished the game with eight saves for the Bears. "I felt...
brownbears.com
Fencing goes 6-0 at NFC #1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown fencing started its season out strong winning all six competitions at the NFC #1. The Bears earned wins over Sacred Heart (23-4), New Hampshire (26-1), Smith College (25-2), Boston University (25-2), Wellesley (21-6) and Brandeis (22-5). Overall, the Bears outscored their opponents 142-20. Brown did not lose a competition in any weapon, earning four 9-0 wins in foil, two 9-0 wins in sabre and one in epee. The Bears posted a 49-5 overall record in the foil, 46-8 overall record in the epee and 47-7 overall record in the sabre.
brownbears.com
Wrestling competes at Black Knight Invite
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Brown wrestling team competed at the Black Knight Invite this Sunday, Nov. 20 hosted by Army. The Bears finished in ninth place out of 10 teams. Blake Saito had the top finish of any Bear, taking sixth place at 149 lbs. He won three matches on the day against opponents from Columbia, Bloomsburg, and Central Michigan.
brownbears.com
Colgate Takes Overtime Win Over Brown Despite Caron's Career Night
HAMILTON, N.Y. – Mathieu Caron recorded a career-high 42 saves for the Bears, but the Colgate Raiders (5-7-1, 3-2-0 ECAC) struck in overtime to take a 3-2 home win over the Brown Bears (1-5-1, 1-5-1 ECAC) Friday at Class of 1965 Arena. The Raiders struck first at 6:37 of...
Comments / 0