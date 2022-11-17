ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Stothart, Newman named to NWPC All-Tournament Teams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown's Ilias Stothart was named Rookie of the Tournament and was also named to the First Team All-Tournament for the NWPC Championship. Kole Newman was named to the Second Team All-Tournament. Stothart led the Bears with nine goals in the three games of the tournament. The...
Women's basketball sweeps Ivy League weekly awards

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball swept the Ivy League weekly awards, the league announced on Monday. Kyla Jones was named Ivy League Player of the Week and Grace Arnolie was named Rookie of the Week. Jones became the first Bear to win Player of the Week since Shayna...
Volleyball falls in tournament final against Yale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball battled until the end but fell short in the 2022 Ivy League Tournament, dropping a four-set match to Yale on Saturday. Sophia Miller and Kate Sheire were named to the All-Tournament Team. Miller closed out her season in strong fashion, finishing the match with...
Bears Fall in Season Finale at Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown football team capped its 2022 season with a 30-7 loss at Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon. With the result, Brown concludes the campaign with a 3-7 overall record, and a 1-6 mark in Ivy League play. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Senior running back Allen Smith...
Volleyball sweeps Princeton to punch ticket to Ivy League Finals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball swept its way to the Ivy League Tournament finals in dramatic fashion, beating Princeton, 25-18, 28-26, 30-28 on Friday night. The Bears were led by Sophia Miller with 13 kills and Kayla Griebl with 12 kills. Kate Sheire was third on the team with eight kills. The offense went through both Kate Danaher (19 assists) and Ella Park (16 assists). Brown hit .233 against the second-best defense in the Ivy League, a Princeton team that held opponents to .171 hitting on the year.
Water polo falls to top-seeded Princeton in NWPC semifinals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's water polo team fell to top-seeded Princeton in the semifinals of the NWPC Tournament on Saturday, 12-7. Brown was led by Cole Atwell and Ilias Stothart with three goals apiece. Kole Newman finished the game with eight saves for the Bears. "I felt...
Fencing goes 6-0 at NFC #1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown fencing started its season out strong winning all six competitions at the NFC #1. The Bears earned wins over Sacred Heart (23-4), New Hampshire (26-1), Smith College (25-2), Boston University (25-2), Wellesley (21-6) and Brandeis (22-5). Overall, the Bears outscored their opponents 142-20. Brown did not lose a competition in any weapon, earning four 9-0 wins in foil, two 9-0 wins in sabre and one in epee. The Bears posted a 49-5 overall record in the foil, 46-8 overall record in the epee and 47-7 overall record in the sabre.
Wrestling competes at Black Knight Invite

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Brown wrestling team competed at the Black Knight Invite this Sunday, Nov. 20 hosted by Army. The Bears finished in ninth place out of 10 teams. Blake Saito had the top finish of any Bear, taking sixth place at 149 lbs. He won three matches on the day against opponents from Columbia, Bloomsburg, and Central Michigan.
