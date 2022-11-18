There is a “material risk” that patients are dying unnecessarily because of long ambulance delays, the health secretary has admitted. But Steve Barclay also signalled that there are plans to scale back the number of NHS targets, seen as a key measure of NHS performance. And he faced accusations that he was peddling “frankly pretty dishonest stuff” as he defended the government’s actions on the health service in the face of criticism from the leader of one of the country’s largest unions. Pressed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on the question of whether people are dying...

