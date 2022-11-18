Read full article on original website
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Health secretary Steve Barclay admits ‘risk’ patients are dying unnecessarily because of ambulance delays
There is a “material risk” that patients are dying unnecessarily because of long ambulance delays, the health secretary has admitted. But Steve Barclay also signalled that there are plans to scale back the number of NHS targets, seen as a key measure of NHS performance. And he faced accusations that he was peddling “frankly pretty dishonest stuff” as he defended the government’s actions on the health service in the face of criticism from the leader of one of the country’s largest unions. Pressed on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on the question of whether people are dying...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
“I’m still working at home, but only just.” Before the pandemic, Melanie Green loved her job in a bustling police control room. But the drugs she takes for arthritis suppress her immune system and Green won’t risk going back into the workplace while Covid continues to circulate.
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Cornwall ambulance waits at hospital improving - NHS bosses
Hospital bosses in Cornwall say they have seen improvements in reducing ambulance delays and people stuck in hospital despite finishing treatment. Cornwall Council's health scrutiny committee was told last week recent changes had helped, including more beds opening and new clinical work started. However, those solutions were not described as...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
James Paget Hospital's ambulance unit aims to reduce wait times
An emergency hospital has introduced an ambulance handover unit and a GP service in a bid to cut waiting times. The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, created the handover unit to enable ambulance staff to transfer patients more quickly and get to other emergencies. The hospital's chief executive...
Employee at Yorkshire hotel claims '90 per cent of staff have lost their jobs after up to 80 asylum seekers arrived and immigration staff took over'
Up to 90 per cent of staff have lost their job at a hotel in Yorkshire following the arrival of asylum seekers and immigration staff, an employee has claimed. An employee of the Humber View Hotel in Hull says she is one of up to '40 employees' to have lost their job since the arrival of new immigration staff.
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
BBC
Girl, 16, can undergo Caesarean section without consent, judge rules
A judge has ruled that a pregnant girl with a "history of sexual exploitation" and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress and anxiety could undergo a Caesarean section without her consent. The Court of Protection heard the 16-year-old, who is in council care, had a "strong wish" to give birth with...
Budget for 40 new NHS hospitals faces real-terms cut of £700m, say Lib Dems
Capital budget of £12bn a year to shrink to £11.7bn, putting Tories’ claim 40 hospitals in England will be built or renovated in doubt
BBC
Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots
A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
BBC
Hospital water supply faces bacteria risk - coroner
A coroner has written to the health secretary warning a lack of guidance around a bacteria that could contaminate new hospitals' water supply may lead to future deaths. It follows inquests into the deaths of Anne Martinez, 65, and Karen Starling, 54, who died a year after undergoing double lung transplants at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge in 2019.
BBC
Armagh: Students taken to hospital by ambulance after becoming ill
Nine students have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the Armagh campus of the Southern Regional College (SRC). Police and several ambulance crews were sent to the building after a 999 call at 12:42 GMT on Friday. Brian Doran, chief executive of the college, said all...
