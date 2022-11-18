In what was the last home game for the UConn Huskies in the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum, Boston University took away the first win of the series. The scoring started early as both teams netted goals in the first period, starting with UConn’s Jada Habisch’s unassisted score. This was Habisch’s seventh goal of the season, which leads her Huskies squad. The point also ties her with captain Coryn Tamala for total points with 12.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO