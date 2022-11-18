Read full article on original website
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Illini WBB improves to 5-0
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois football has lost three straight games, and thus has dropped in some bowl projections. But the Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) still have some potential fun destinations. Here are the updated bowl projections from major media outlets.
Michigan commit maintains solidity in pledge following Oklahoma visit
Colleyville (TX) Covenant Christian Academy product and four-star Michigan commitment Enow Etta raised some eyebrows over the weekend when he showed up to Oklahoma's rivalry game against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The visit to Norman came one week after Etta was on Michigan's campus for the Wolverines' win over Nebraska.
Inside Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh previews Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Below are select quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s appearance on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show on Monday night ahead of the Ohio State game. On his excitement for the legend-making rivalry game:. It’s an honor to be in this position and playing...
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Michigan, Illinois have tunnel issue at halftime
Michigan and Illinois football had an issue in the tunnel during halftime of their game Saturday, according to ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Michigan previously had an incident when hosting Michigan State earlier this season, which caused numerous suspensions of Spartan players after altercations broke out in the postgame exit from the field. Penn State head coach James Franklin also discussed issues with the Nittany Lions visiting Michigan and utilizing the single tunnel.
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
247Sports
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
Michigan State's Jaden Akins slowed by setback to foot injury
As Michigan State continues speeding through its high-profile non-conference schedule, it’s tapping the brakes on Jaden Akins. Head coach Tom Izzo on Monday said his sophomore guard suffered a minor setback in his surgically-repaired left foot ahead of the Spartans’ trip to the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
247Sports
