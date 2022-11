How do you adapt the unencumbered magic of anime for the stage? As befits a show about the joyous escape that imagination provides to two grieving children, the RSC production of My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican succeeds by never asking its audience to suspend their disbelief. Veiled puppeteers and an orchestra centre-stage proudly highlight the astounding creativity required to tell this otherworldly story. It makes your own imagination a part of the show.

2 DAYS AGO