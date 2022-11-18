ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
Port Everglades Cruise Parking Guide: Prices, Options, Tips

If your cruise is sailing out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida you have a few parking options to consider. The most convenient parking is right at the port itself and will cost $15 per day to leave your vehicle there. But there’s a lot more to take into account. This article will explore everything you need to know about parking before your cruise from Port Everglades.
$85 million Sunny Isles beach condo could set sales record

Estates at Acqualina, a two-tower ultra-luxury community perfectly located on a 5.6-acre site with 502 linear feet of private beach, is home to a seven-bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms unit which could break the sales price for a Miami condo - if it closes anywhere near the asking price. The unit, dubbed...
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 named one of the priciest in the nation for real estate

Miami Beach ZIP code 33109 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Fisher Island ZIP code had a median home sale price of $5.2 million, fourth-highest in the nation, the report found. The 33109 area has been in the nation’s top 10 multiple times, ranking third overall in 2017, when the median home there sold for $4 million.
Huey Magoo's opens in North Ft Lauderdale

Huey Magoo's opened a store Monday in North Lauderdale, Florida, marking its 37th location, according to a company press release. The 2,000-square-foot end-cap restaurant is the fourth of six restaurants in South Florida, joining Sunrise, Coral Springs and Oakland Park, that Huey Magoo's franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. Other target areas include Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale. North Lauderdale will offer dine-in/out, take-out, curbside pickup, catering and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.
Miami NightGarden: The Stroll of a Lifetime

On Nov. 11, Fairchild’s Tropical Botanic Garden commenced the fourth annual Miami Night Garden Experience. With winter approaching, this serves as a perfect outdoor experience for family and friends. The Miami Night Garden initially opened in October 2018 and since then, it has become an iconic location to visit...
Looking for a less expensive, less stressful way to get to Miami? Tri-Rail makes strides toward downtown service

For more than three decades, Tri-Rail has provided South Floridians with a cheap commute among Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. But one nonstop link to a key destination always has eluded commuters: downtown Miami. Up until now, southbound passengers have had to change trains at a transfer station south of Hialeah, and take the elevated MetroRail system for the final leg. Now, ...
Enjoy the New Miami-Dade Farmers Month

As we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day, thoughts shift from the sweetness of Halloween to the savoriness of this month’s beloved annual holiday. And now with Miami-Dade Farmers Month also debuting, we’ll have a new yearly tradition to look forward to every November. Organized by the Greater Miami...
