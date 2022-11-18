There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois football has lost three straight games, and thus has dropped in some bowl projections. But the Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) still have some potential fun destinations. Here are the updated bowl projections from major media outlets.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO