Boston, MA

Is Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum a star or a superstar?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

As the players of the NBA pass through their normal career arcs from rookies to vets to (for some) stars and superstars, the league’s elder statesmen age out of the league, and new stars take their place. Such is the case for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and his peers, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and Ja Morant, as this cadre of young players grow into becoming the face of the Association.

Which of course begs the question: Which ones have ascended to become stars and which have become superstars?

The hosts of the ESPN “NBA Today” show recently debated this question.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what conclusions they drew.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

