Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Intense Video: Watch Pedestrian Cheat Death By Seconds Crossing Indiana Railroad Tracks
My name is Liberty and I have a fear of crossing railroad tracks on foot. I'm a bit clumsy. No really, I have twisted my ankle on the tracks at the Magic Kingdom. Yes, the happiest place on Earth. I just know that my shoe would get stuck or my shoelace would catch part of the track, and I would fall, hit my head, and go unconscious.
Inaugural Yellow Creek Park Pioneer Christmas Set for Early December
I'll put the parks on the east side and west side of Daviess County up against any such parks in the country. On a beautiful day, it's basically a coin flip--do we want to go for a walk in Panther Creek Park or Yellow Creek Park?. Both offer a variety...
The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself
Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
New Indiana Mexican Restaurant to Specialize in Tequila and Tacos
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Don’t Miss the Final Family FREE Night of 2022 at the Children’s Museum of Evansville
With the prices of just about everything continuing to rise, it can be a challenge for families to find something fun and affordable to do together. The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) has an offer that is tough (impossible, actually) to beat. It's an Offer You Can't Refuse. Normally the...
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
WANE-TV
30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana
INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
Stay On the Ground While Enjoying a Meal in a Ski Gondola With Unique Southern Indiana Experience
One Evansville, Indiana attraction is offering the opportunity for you to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola, all while keeping yourself firmly planted on the ground. Your fear of heights won't interfere with your ability to enjoy a meal inside a ski gondola when you make a reservation at Evansville's NOCO Park with their Mount NOCO Winter Experience. If a ski gondola isn't your thing or maybe you want to bring more than a friend or two, check out their igloos!
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations
There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field
There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
Indiana Teen Celebrated After Exposing 144 Year Old Injustice
An Indiana high school senior did what many adults could not or would not do, and the country is celebrating her hard work. Sophie Kloppenburg was just recently featured on CBS Evening News for her hard work exposing a heinous act that took place in Posey County, Indiana nearly 150 years ago. Kloppenburg recently learned of a rape allegation in 1878 that lead to the public lynching of seven black men outside the county courthouse. There was no investigation, nor was there a trial. Local law enforcement and town residents pulled these men out of their homes and immediately put them to death in the most humiliating and disgusting way possible.
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
