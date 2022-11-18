Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
One Table Huntsville allows people to get free Thanksgiving meal as inflation rises
Thanksgiving dinner is costing more this year. One Table Huntsville gave people an opportunity to temporarily forget the costs and load up on all of their favorite Thanksgiving Day dishes for free. "This is really the chance for somebody that doesn't get the opportunity year after year to have that...
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's opens for business in Athens
Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, Tennessee, said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ee's!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
WAAY-TV
Athens community anticipates opening of Buc-ee's
After nearly a year of construction, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is set to open Monday. Officials in Athens and Limestone County are thrilled with the arrival of the chain travel stop, best known for its many gas pumps, varied food options and array of merchandise. "This right here...
WAAY-TV
Historic home a complete loss in Limestone County following fire
A historic home in Limestone County burned to the ground. The home on Mooresville Rd was built in the 1860s by Porter Bibb as a wedding present for his daughter. Bibb is the son of former Alabama Governor Thomas Bibb. The Segers Volunteer Fire Department says they were called the...
WAAY-TV
POLICE: One arrested following pursuit in Huntsville
Police now say one person was arrested. 59- year-old William David Walling was booked into the Madison County jail for shoplifting and fleeing and eluding. Walling also had an active felony warrant and additional charges unrelated to this incident. Two people were arrested after a police pursuit in Huntsville. The...
WAAY-TV
Fire reported at Imperial Aluminum in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at Imperial Aluminum. It's on Roy Owens Boulevard near Alabama 79. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said product was unintentionally smoldering and ignited. The fire will likely burn for a while. At this time, crews say it is...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Inmate who walked off Falkville job site found dead
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that an inmate who walked off a jobsite Friday has been found dead. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a trustee working with the town of Falkville and was last seen in the area of Jack McCaig Park, according to the sheriff's office.
WAAY-TV
3 Huntsville schools among those marked as failing by the state
The grades are in for schools for the 2021-2022 school year, and three Huntsville schools have failed. This is the first time the state has released grades for schools since the 2018-2019 school year. Out of the 31 school districts throughout the state, 79 schools received failing grades. North Alabama...
WAAY-TV
GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices fall as Thanksgiving nears
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. Nationally, however, the average gas price has fallen 11.9 cents to $3.64 per gallon. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 16...
WAAY-TV
Man found shot in Franklin County, Tennessee, dies at hospital; investigation ongoing
A man was found with a gunshot wound at a home in Franklin County, Tennessee, on Sunday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home on Freedom Lane to investigate a burglary in progress. That's when they found 47-year-old Jonathan Ray Rollins with a gunshot...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: 1 person in critical condition after Monday afternoon shooting
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after a person suffering from a gunshot wound was found early Monday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Bob Wallace and Triana Boulevard at 1:15 p.m. A second call about 1:18 p.m. then sent them to 9th...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police: motorcyclist killed in Monday night crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Monday night crash in Decatur. The Decatur Police Department says the wreck involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened around 10 o'clock Monday night on S Bethel Rd. Officers say the motorcycle was struck by the vehicle while traveling southbound on Bethel Rd. The motorcyclist...
WAAY-TV
Airbnb issues statement on Decatur mayor violating his city's ordinance
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling continues to deny WAAY 31's request for interview after he violated the city's ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals by listing his property on Airbnb. Bowling has taken down his Airbnb listing but refuses to speak with WAAY 31 about his decision to list the property in the...
WAAY-TV
Fire breaks out at Madison apartment complex
Madison fire crews responded to a fire at the Madison Pine Apartments on Gillespie Road Monday evening. According to Ryan Gentry with Madison Fire, crews got the fire under control within an hour and were working to put out hot spots. Earlier, smoke and flames could be seen coming from...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Patton Road reopened after gas leak
---- Huntsville Fire and Rescue has closed parts of Patton Road because of a gas leak. The road is closed from Drake Avenue to Bob Wallace Avenue. Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations is on site working to fix the gas leak. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Drivers...
WAAY-TV
Lankford's 3 late TDs lead Alabama A&M past Texas Southern
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Xavier Lankford ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the final 11 minutes as Alabama A&M rallied to beat Texas Southern 24-20 in the season finale for both teams. Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a three-game skid. Donovan Eaglin ran for...
Comments / 0