vineyardgazette.com

Police Make Arrest in Rockland Trust Heist

One person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven that took place Thursday morning and resulted in an intensive search and investigation. In an email to the Gazette Saturday evening, Cape and Islands district attorney spokesperson Tara Miltimore confirmed an...
whdh.com

Investigators monitoring Vineyard ferries in search for armed bank robbers

WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were keeping a close eye on travelers arriving on ferries from Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night as they continue their search for three suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint. Police could be see standing by as passengers arrived. Diane Hoffman said a...
capeandislands.org

Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist

A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison in drug trafficking investigation involving agencies statewide

BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 47-year-old Keith Daye, of Boston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker announces commutation of first-degree murder sentence, pardons 6 others

BOSTON – Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the commutation of the first-degree murder sentence of Ramadan Shabazz to second degree murder, making him immediately eligible for parole. The Parole Board, serving in its function as the Advisory Board of Pardons, recently recommended Shabazz’s commutation. The Massachusetts Constitution grants...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts. In 1659, Puritans were forbidden from celebrating the holiday by a law called Penalty for Keeping Christmas. The punishment for celebrating Christmas, according to this law, was five shillings. That’s the equivalent of $48. “Whosoever shall be found...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces commutation of Ramadan Shabazz, pardons six

“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the commutation of the first-degree murder sentence of Ramadan Shabazz to second degree murder, making him immediately eligible for parole. The Parole Board, serving in its function as the Advisory Board of Pardons, recently recommended Mr. Shabazz’s commutation. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?

Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).

