vineyardgazette.com
Police Make Arrest in Rockland Trust Heist
One person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven that took place Thursday morning and resulted in an intensive search and investigation. In an email to the Gazette Saturday evening, Cape and Islands district attorney spokesperson Tara Miltimore confirmed an...
whdh.com
Investigators monitoring Vineyard ferries in search for armed bank robbers
WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were keeping a close eye on travelers arriving on ferries from Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night as they continue their search for three suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint. Police could be see standing by as passengers arrived. Diane Hoffman said a...
capeandislands.org
Robbery suspects still at large following armed bank heist
A multi-agency search continued Thursday night for three armed robbers who tied up employees and held up a Martha’s Vineyard bank. FBI, state and local police are collaborating on the search, which is right now continuing on the island. The suspects are still large as of 7:30 pm and authorities said they are considered armed and dangerous.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison in drug trafficking investigation involving agencies statewide
BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 47-year-old Keith Daye, of Boston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker announces commutation of first-degree murder sentence, pardons 6 others
BOSTON – Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the commutation of the first-degree murder sentence of Ramadan Shabazz to second degree murder, making him immediately eligible for parole. The Parole Board, serving in its function as the Advisory Board of Pardons, recently recommended Shabazz’s commutation. The Massachusetts Constitution grants...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
WWLP 22News
Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts. In 1659, Puritans were forbidden from celebrating the holiday by a law called Penalty for Keeping Christmas. The punishment for celebrating Christmas, according to this law, was five shillings. That’s the equivalent of $48. “Whosoever shall be found...
WCVB
New Massachusetts wrong-way detection system alerts driver getting on interstate
BERNARDSTON, Mass. — A new wrong-way detection system installed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation at the entrance ramp to an interstate highway recently alerted a potential wrong-way driver, video shows. Video obtained from MassDOT shows the vehicle attempting to get onto the northbound side of Interstate 91 using...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces commutation of Ramadan Shabazz, pardons six
“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the commutation of the first-degree murder sentence of Ramadan Shabazz to second degree murder, making him immediately eligible for parole. The Parole Board, serving in its function as the Advisory Board of Pardons, recently recommended Mr. Shabazz’s commutation. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor...
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: Four $100,000 prizes won, two at same store
Four lottery prizes worth $100,000 were won in Massachusetts on Friday, with two of the winning tickets sold at the same store. One of the $100,000 prizes was won from a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Blackstone, while the other three six-digit awards were scored from the “Mass Cash” drawing Friday night.
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Mobil gas station
One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after winning a lottery prize from a Mobil gas station on Monday, Nov. 14. The winning $1 million ticket was sold in Adams, and was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket game. There were also four other lucky winners...
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties and even teens, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
