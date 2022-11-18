The second annual Thanksgiving Giveback is set for noon Wednesday, and the goal of the event is all in the name, according to organizer Travis Campbell. “The name Thanksgiving giveback fits the event because I felt the need to give back to the city that I grew up in,” Campbell said. “Nov. 25 is my birthday, and what better present to give to myself then to give to others that may not have family to feed them Thanksgiving dinner.”

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO