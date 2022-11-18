When Does the Medical Malpractice Statute of Limitations Start Running?

Why Is It Important to File a Medical Malpractice Lawsuit ASAP?

Medical malpractice lawsuits allow victims of medical negligence to recover compensation from their healthcare providers and the hospitals or healthcare facilities that employ those providers. But you cannot pursue a claim after the medical malpractice statute of limitations runs out.

This guide explains what the statute of limitations is and provides details on the medical malpractice statute of limitations by state.

What is Medical Malpractice?

Medical malpractice occurs when:

A healthcare provider owes you a duty of care

The care provider breaches the professional standard of care. The services they provide (or fail to provide) fall below the level of care and competence which a similarly-trained professional would have exhibited under the same circumstances

You are harmed as a direct result of the caregiver’s breach of their professional duty

You suffer losses you can be compensated for

If you are a victim of medical malpractice and hope to obtain compensation for the damages you endured, you must pursue a lawsuit against the care provider before the medical malpractice statute of limitations runs out.

What Is the Medical Malpractice Statute of Limitations?

With most injury claims, you must file a lawsuit within a limited period of time. This is true for claims arising from medical negligence. States set laws on how long you have to pursue your case. This is important because evidence can be lost and memories fade over time.

If you do not pursue your case within the medical malpractice statute of limitations, your claim will be time barred. You will not be allowed to pursue a claim and get compensation for the harm you experienced as a result of your caregiver’s negligence.

Medical Malpractice Statute of Limitations by State

State laws differ on when the medical malpractice statute of limitations runs out. Here are the medical malpractice statute of limitations by state.

State Time Limit Statute

Alabama 2 years Code of Alabama section 6-5-482

Alaska 2 years Alaska Statutes section 09.10.070

Arizona 2 years Arizona Revised Statutes section 12-542

Arkansas 2 years Arkansas Code section 16-114-203

California 1 year after discovery / 3 years after the occurrence of the injury California Code of Civil Procedure section 340.5

Colorado 2 years Colorado Revised Statutes section 13-80-102.5

Connecticut 2 years Gen. Stat. of Connecticut section 52-584

Delaware 2 years Title 18 Delaware Code section 6856

District of Columbia 3 years D.C. Code section 12-301

Florida 2 years Florida Statutes section 95.11(4)(b)

Georgia 2 years Code of Georgia section 9-3-71

Hawaii 2 years Hawaii Revised Statutes section 657-7.3

Idaho 2 years Idaho Statutes section 5-219

Illinois 2 years Illinois Comp. Statutes section 5/13-212(a)

Indiana 2 years Indiana Code section 34-18-7-1

Iowa 2 years Iowa Code section 614.1

Kansas 2 years Kansas Statutes section 60-513

Kentucky 1 year Kentucky Revised Statutes section 413.140

Louisiana 1 year Louisiana Revised Statutes section 9:5628

Maine 3 years Maine Revised Statutes Title 24 section 2902

Maryland 3 years after discovery / 5 years after the occurrence of the injury Maryland Cts & Jud. Proc. Code section 5-109

Massachusetts 3 years Massachusetts General Laws Ch. 260 section 4

Michigan 2 years Michigan Comp. Laws section 600.5805

Minnesota 4 years Minnesota Statutes section 541.076

Mississippi 2 years Mississippi Code section 15-1-36(1)

Missouri 2 years Missouri Revised Statutes section 516.105

Montana 3 years Montana Code section 27-2-205

Nebraska 2 years Nebraska Revised Statutes section 44-2828

Nevada 3 years Nevada Revised Statutes section 41A.097

New Hampshire 2 years New Hampshire Revised Statutes section 507:C-4

New Jersey 2 years New Jersey Statutes section 2A:14-2

New Mexico 3 years New Mexico Statutes section 41-5-13

New York 2 1/2 years N.Y. Civil Practice Law and Rules section 214-a.

North Carolina 3 years North Carolina General Statutes section 1-15

North Dakota 2 years North Dakota Century Code section 28-01-18

Ohio 1 year Ohio Revised Code section 2305.113

Oklahoma 2 years Oklahoma Statutes section 76-18

Oregon 2 years Oregon Revised Statutes section 12.110

Pennsylvania 2 years Penn. Cons. Statutes Title 42 section 5524

Rhode Island 3 years Rhode Island Statutes section 9-1-14.1

South Carolina 3 years South Carolina Code section 15-3-545

South Dakota 2 years South Dakota Codified Laws section 15-2-14.1

Tennessee 1 year after discovery or 3 years after the occurrence of the injury Tennessee Code section 29-26-116

Texas 2 years Texas Civil Practice and Rem. Code section 74.251

Utah 2 years Utah Code section 78B-3-404

Vermont 3 years 12 Vermont Statutes section 521

Virginia 2 years Code of Virginia section 8.01-243

Washington 3 years Rev. Code of Washington section 4.16.350

West Virginia 2 years West Virginia Code section 55-7B-4

Wisconsin 3 years Wisconsin Statutes section 893.55

Wyoming 2 years Wyoming Statutes section 1-3-107

In most injury claims, the timeline for the statute of limitations begins running when the malpractice occurs and causes injury.

For example, if a doctor botches an operation, you would have three years from the time this happened to pursue a medical malpractice case if you lived in Wisconsin or two years in Wyoming.

What Is the Discovery Rule?

In some cases, medical malpractice victims are not even aware they have been the victim of medical negligence until some time passes. Because of this, some patients were being barred from suing because the medical malpractice statute of limitations had run out before they were even aware a doctor had harmed them.

To resolve this problem, the discovery rule exists in many states. Under this rule, the statute of limitations may begin running when you either discovered you had been injured by medical negligence or reasonably should have found this out.

Depending on where you live, there may be a cap on the total length of time that you have, though, regardless of when the injury is identified. You should talk with an experienced medical malpractice lawyer to find out what the rules are where you live so you do not miss the opportunity to make a claim for compensation.

If you have been harmed by medical negligence, you don’t want to wait to pursue a case until the medical malpractice statute of limitations is close to running out. It’s best to take swift action.

Pursuing a claim ASAP ensures that the maximum amount of evidence is still available and that you can find witnesses who remember the incident clearly. The longer you wait, the harder it may become to prove your case.

As soon as you determine you have been harmed by a care provider, you should reach out to a medical malpractice lawyer ASAP for help.

