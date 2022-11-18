ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 13

Related
Newsweek

Now Trump and the GOP are Losing Young Evangelicals Too

Whoever the Republicans pick to stand for president in 2024, they may not be able to count on as much support from the young evangelicals who weren't old enough to vote last time around, according to a just-released study. Donald Trump rode to victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016 with...
Rolling Stone

Stop Wish Casting: Trump Is Going to Cruise to the 2024 GOP Nomination

The Murdoch media empire is mocking him. Former donors are abandoning him. Establishment Republicans and even former allies are denouncing him. Some state primary polls are no longer favoring him. And yet, despite the avalanche of attacks, Donald Trump remains the overwhelming favorite to win the 2024 Republican nomination. He’s also, as he has been since the day he reluctantly left the White House, at worst the second-most likely person in all these United States to be president in 2025. Ever since Trump exited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2021 — after denying he lost the election and fomenting an insurrection...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it

As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Republicans: Where’s your agenda?

How can Republicans, armed with a slim majority in the House, help Americans, burnish their brand and pave the way for bigger victories in 2024?. Should they spend precious months investigating alleged Biden family corruption, or address the issues voters care most about?. Republicans are frustrated that their party failed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Have Seven Weeks to Block Trump From Running for Office

Democratic Representative David Cicilline circulated a letter among party colleagues to invoke the 14th Amendment in anticipation of Donald Trump's announcement to run again for president. Cicilline spokesperson Jennifer Bell confirmed to Newsweek that the letter, titled "Stop Donald Trump from holding federal office again," began being circulated Tuesday evening....
RHODE ISLAND STATE
MSNBC

Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image

Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
The Ringer

Trump’s Presidential Announcement and ‘Revenge’ With Michael Cohen

Bakari Sellers is joined by author and former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to discuss the announcement of another Trump presidential run (3:24), the potential GOP response to a MAGA campaign after a disappointing Republican midterm (9:14), and his new book about the Dept. of Justice under Donald Trump, Revenge (21:32).
TheDailyBeast

Star Witness in the Trump Org Trial Tries to Take the Fall

Disgraced Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg was nearly brought to tears on Thursday during his testimony at the company’s criminal trial, where he admitted to betraying the former president’s family and putting them at legal risk by dodging taxes and fudging the books. And yet, he remains loyal.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1043M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy