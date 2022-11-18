ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Top 10 chair exercises for seniors

Exercise is important for people of all ages and fitness abilities. Chair exercises offer a safe and approachable workout, especially for older adults. Physical activity is essential for healthy aging. It can help prevent or delay many health conditions that people may encounter as they age. In addition to helping...
Medical News Today

How and why to try chair exercises

Chair exercises are an alternative way to get physically fit and strengthen certain areas of the body. They are most beneficial for individuals with mobility problems. for improving health. However, some individuals may find this more difficult due to mobility difficulties or other health issues. In this article, we provide...
Freethink

When is the best time to exercise?

Key part of starting to exercise is choosing when to work out. Morning, afternoon, or evening: Which time is best? Scientists have studied this dilemma extensively. For novice exercisers, morning workouts are often the most dreaded. Trading a cozy, nurturing bed for a sterile, unforgiving fitness center can be a rude awakening to say the least. But morning workouts have their advantages. Challenging the body triggers the release of endorphins, uplifting one’s mood following exertion. These chemicals, along with a few others, boost energy levels, alertness, and focus, which can make you more productive and attentive at work.
scitechdaily.com

Considered Impossible – New Study of 5 Million People Reveals Genetic Links to Height

The research was the largest-ever genome-wide association study. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature, is the largest genome-wide association study ever conducted, using the DNA of nearly 5 million individuals from 281 contributing studies. It fills a significant gap in our knowledge of how genetic differences contribute to height differences. Over one million research participants are of non-European heritage (African, East Asian, Hispanic, or South Asian).
Zoran Bogdanovic

Walking is a man’s best medicine

When attempting to lose weight, keep in mind that a healthy diet stimulates 80% of weight loss and physical activity stimulates only 20%. However, when it comes to exercise, you should be aware that walking is one of the most effective ways to get in shape, strengthen muscles, and improve overall health.
verywellmind.com

What Is A SuperAger and Can You Become One?

A superager, also known as a super-ager, is a person who is at least eighty years of age and retains the memory skills and capacity of someone at least thirty years younger. This population falls well outside the "normal" memory skill range for people their age. Studies about the brain...
techaiapp.com

Can You Consume Kratom Gold Shot Post-Workout?

The post-workout period is the perfect time to get your body ready for another intense session at the gym or on the field. It’s just what you need to get back on track and reach your fitness goals. However, the gold shot may be an excellent option if you are looking for a different way to boost your energy after your next workout session.
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Build Unstoppable Power

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1043M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy