5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
country1037fm.com
Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
North Carolina ranks among worst states for new lung cancer cases, report shows
NORTH CAROLINA — The state of North Carolina ranks among the worst states in the United States for new lung cancer cases, a new report from the American Lung Association shows. The Lung Association examined the toll of lung cancer in North Carolina and the need for more people...
islandfreepress.org
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor
The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
WATCH: Coast Guard Rescues North Carolina Fishing Crew Moments From Drowning
In the pitch-black darkness of the Pamlico Sound, two fishermen realized they were in deep trouble. It was 2 a.m. on a blustery Thursday night and the Heathers Breeze, the North Carolina men’s beloved 35-foot fishing vessel, was sinking. Both were experienced mariners, but five miles is a long...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
Water rescue: 2 people saved from fishing boat that sunk off North Carolina coast
ENGELHARD, N.C. — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina Thursday. According to a news release, a call for help came in around 2 a.m. from a 35-foot-long fishing boat, which was around five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound.
Highest-rated beer in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you. The burgeoning brewery business is […]
North Carolina bar owners sue Gov. Cooper for lost business
The NCBAT case is currently in the Wake County Court of Appeals, but they represent bar owners across the State.
After the midterms, can North Carolina still be considered a 'purple' state?
Many political pundits expected the midterm elections to result in a Republican “red wave” — it’s typical for the party in power, currently Democrats, to lose seats in Congress during the midterms. But nationally, the wave turned out to be just a trickle as Republicans narrowly gained control of the U.S. House and Democrats maintained their hold on the U.S. Senate.
wunc.org
Environmental justice board hears concerns about wood pellet plants
The state's growing wood pellet industry came under fire at a meeting in Raleigh last night from scientists, activists and residents who live near wood pellet plants. The meeting's main target was Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet manufacturer, which has four plants in eastern North Carolina. The company cuts trees and turns them into wood pellets that are shipped to Europe to be burned for electricity.
FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing shares his winter weather predictions for North Carolina
(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! He’s the third member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw his predictions into the ring. Charles predicts more snow than Emily, who predicted 2.5 inches of snow from December to February, but not as much as notorious snow-disliker Alex, who predicted nine […]
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads
Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane
North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
2022 snow outlook for NC: Good news and bad news for snow lovers
The first day of winter, Dec. 21, is only a month away. Each year, the WRAL severe weather team predicts how cold temperatures will get and how much snowfall we could see in the Triangle. This is the third year in a row we are expected to be in a...
Guy Fieri special will spotlight beaches, eateries of eastern North Carolina this Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Surf’s up! This Friday at 9 pm on the Food Network, Guy Fieri will be showcasing a family reunion event while also highlighting the beaches and places to eat in the Crystal Coast area of Eastern North Carolina. Citizen Pictures, a broadcasting and media production company that works with Fieri […]
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
WLOS.com
Fire danger: Low humidity, gusty winds create increased threat for wildfires
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a sunny Sunday across most of Western North Carolina, but winds stay gusty at 15-25 mph out of the north northwest keeping chills in the 30s all day. McDowell County Emergency Management reminds everyone that with the low humidity and gusty winds, there's...
