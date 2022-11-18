ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

No Bud for you: World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMW4u_0jFWnTPh00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.

After 23 years, last local Ohio public school to win football championship shares special bond

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Roger Pearce death: ITV Sports director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Roger Pearce, the technical director of ITV Sport, has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.Pearce was covering his eighth Fifa World Cup tournament when he died.His death was announced on air ahead of Monday’s (21 November) match between Wales and the US, with soorts broadcaster Mark Pougatch broke the news.“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar,” he said.“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.”Pougatch went on to explain that Pearce and his team “are the brilliant people who bring the...
960 The Ref

Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — America's top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
WKBN

Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WKBN

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 5:48 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced early Sunday morning he will also be in attendance and speaking at the planned news conference with Police. Mayor Suthers tweeted that the news conference will be live-streamed on the CSPD Facebook page, after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WKBN

WKBN

56K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy