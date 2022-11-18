Read full article on original website
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window.
The mystery of the buried car in a California mansion might have been solved
The mystery behind the buried car found behind a $15 million mansion in California after being hidden for more than 30 years could have been solved. Since it was reported by workers doing a restoration in late October, the car has perplexed investigators. The car was packed with sacks of leftover concrete.
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
Mystery as human remains found by horrified construction worker who unearthed ‘body parts’ while digging
MYSTERY surrounds human remains that were unearthed by a construction crew while working at a site with a disturbing history. Officials are investigating the body parts that were discovered by horrified worker Carlos Silva in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Monday morning. Silva was operating a machine to excavate the...
5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction
The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona. By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning. The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
Montana Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After She “Mistakenly” Shot & Skinned A Husky
Last month, a Montana woman found herself in a lot of trouble, both on the internet and with the law, after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana. According to TMZ, Amber Barnes of...
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe
Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made...
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Believed To Be Found in Wyoming
The remains of an elk hunter who went missing in 2019 were believed to be found in Wyoming. On Oct. 16, a group of hunters found a firearm underneath a pile of vegetation. This discovery led to an investigation in the area, and authorities believe they’ve found the remains of the missing hunter.
Couple Finds Huge 'One in 15 Million' Diamond in Park with Volcanic Pipe
Jessica and Seth Erickson were celebrating their anniversary when they stumbled upon the diamond, which could be worth around $25k.
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
A dog came home covered in blood. Its owner's remains were just found in Shasta County.
The family of a missing Shasta County man has waited in agony for answers since 1997.
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
Hunter Finds Remains of Colorado Man Missing for Over a Decade
On July 30, 2010, the community of Carbondale, Colorado, was rocked by the sudden disappearance of William Worley. The 61-year-old resident had apparently driven out to Redstone, about 16 miles south of Carbondale, and vanished into thin air. Five days after he was reported missing, authorities discovered Worley’s car parked...
A woman is facing charges after a video showing her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon circulated on social media
The Grand Canyon National Park said the public helped identify the individual after a video showing her golfing into the Grand Canyon circulated online.
