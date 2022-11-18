ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

a-z-animals.com

Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks

With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
ARIZONA STATE
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
People

5 Tourists Rescued After Being Trapped Underground at Grand Canyon Caverns Due to Elevator Malfunction

The tourists "were all in good condition" when they were rescued on Monday evening, a spokesperson for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE Five tourists have been rescued after being stranded underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona.  By Monday night, "all subjects were safely removed" and "were all in good condition," Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton tells PEOPLE on Tuesday morning.   The tourists got stranded about 21 stories underground on Sunday after an elevator "stopped working," Paxton previously told CNN. The issue was discovered...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
People

Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say

The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe

Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made...
OAKLEY, CA
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed

Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

Hunter Finds Remains of Colorado Man Missing for Over a Decade

On July 30, 2010, the community of Carbondale, Colorado, was rocked by the sudden disappearance of William Worley. The 61-year-old resident had apparently driven out to Redstone, about 16 miles south of Carbondale, and vanished into thin air. Five days after he was reported missing, authorities discovered Worley’s car parked...
CARBONDALE, CO

