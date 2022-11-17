Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in MissouriCJ CoombsLawson, MO
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Related
agdaily.com
Missouri school’s FFA Drive Your Tractor to School day is a hit
Each year, the FFA members of Carrollton High School in Missouri get an extra taste of freedom and celebration while driving their tractors to school. Days that encourage driving your tractor to school are an ag uplifting holiday celebrated by high school students across rural America. Some schools choose to celebrate during National FFA Week, while others celebrate in the fall after harvest.
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William Volker
William Volker House, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The William Volker House located at 3717 Bell Street in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on May 20, 1993. Volker didn't need a mansion.
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment building
Bellerive Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bellerive Hotel is a remarkable building located at 214 E. Armour Boulevard, on the northeast corner of Armour and Warrick Boulevards, in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 28, 1980.
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic home
The Pink House, Kansas City, Missouri.Redfin website. Known as The Pink House in Kansas City, Missouri, this was the home of a notable architect, Mary Rockwell Hook. She also designed and lived in this house which was built in 1922.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Frozen-in-time midcentury modern Kansas home lists for $975K
This one-of-a-kind home is frozen in some very groovy amber — and for the first time since being built in 1967, it’s looking for a new owner. The one-bedroom Searing House is one of three properties in the Kansas City area designed by the renowned architect Bruce Goff, this one built for its family. It has remained in their possession for the past 55 years.
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
kmaland.com
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
nwmissourinews.com
Maryville football falls to Pleasant Hill in Class 3 State Quarterfinal
Maryville football got bested by Pleasant Hill 43-28 Nov. 19 in the Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals. This is the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have lost in the quarterfinals in the ’Hound Pound. This loss marks just the fourth playoff loss at home for the Spoofhounds since 2012....
Kansas City-area families welcome new loved ones on National Adoption Day
National Adoption Day falls on Saturday this year, but on Friday, families in the Kansas City area visited courtrooms to finish the long adoption processes, which can often take years.
opkansas.org
Ash Tree Removal Program
A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
Savannah woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge 2500 driven by Zane A. Evans, 22, Savannah, was southbound on Business 71 six miles south of Savannah. The Dodge rear-ended a 2022 Chevy Colorado...
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
Cameron teen injured in pickup crash
CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy 1500 driven by a 17-year-old Cameron girl was eastbound on Barwick Drive three miles east of Cameron. The driver attempted to avoid another vehicle...
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Missouri man, 2 juveniles injured after pickup crash into creek
ANDREW COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Ford F250 driven by David L. Lane, 60, Oregon, Mo., was northbound on Route E one west of Rochester. The pickup traveled off the east...
