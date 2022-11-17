ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

agdaily.com

Missouri school’s FFA Drive Your Tractor to School day is a hit

Each year, the FFA members of Carrollton High School in Missouri get an extra taste of freedom and celebration while driving their tractors to school. Days that encourage driving your tractor to school are an ag uplifting holiday celebrated by high school students across rural America. Some schools choose to celebrate during National FFA Week, while others celebrate in the fall after harvest.
CARROLLTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment building

Bellerive Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bellerive Hotel is a remarkable building located at 214 E. Armour Boulevard, on the northeast corner of Armour and Warrick Boulevards, in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 28, 1980.
KANSAS CITY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Frozen-in-time midcentury modern Kansas home lists for $975K

This one-of-a-kind home is frozen in some very groovy amber — and for the first time since being built in 1967, it’s looking for a new owner. The one-bedroom Searing House is one of three properties in the Kansas City area designed by the renowned architect Bruce Goff, this one built for its family. It has remained in their possession for the past 55 years.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
kmaland.com

Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th

(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
MARYVILLE, MO
nwmissourinews.com

Maryville football falls to Pleasant Hill in Class 3 State Quarterfinal

Maryville football got bested by Pleasant Hill 43-28 Nov. 19 in the Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals. This is the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have lost in the quarterfinals in the ’Hound Pound. This loss marks just the fourth playoff loss at home for the Spoofhounds since 2012....
MARYVILLE, MO
opkansas.org

Ash Tree Removal Program

A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
St. Joseph Post

Savannah woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge 2500 driven by Zane A. Evans, 22, Savannah, was southbound on Business 71 six miles south of Savannah. The Dodge rear-ended a 2022 Chevy Colorado...
SAVANNAH, MO
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Cameron teen injured in pickup crash

CALDWELL COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Chevy 1500 driven by a 17-year-old Cameron girl was eastbound on Barwick Drive three miles east of Cameron. The driver attempted to avoid another vehicle...
