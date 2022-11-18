Read full article on original website
Disability and working age benefits to rise in line with inflation
Disability and working age benefits will be increased in line with inflation, the Chancellor has confirmed. Such benefits will rise by 10.1% from April in line with the rate of inflation in September, at a cost of £11 billion, Jeremy Hunt said. He also said he is concerned about...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days
There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent to millions in 18 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive their $841 monthly payments in 18 days. Couples eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261 on Dec. 1. Essential people, or those who live with people receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will receive payments of $421 at the beginning of next month.
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Global shocks likely to drive more frequent interest rate changes, RBA says
Central banks will need to adjust rates more often to respond to unpredictable levels of inflation, Philip Lowe says
Average UK five-year mortgage rate less than 6% for first time in seven weeks
Fixed interest rate deals starting to drop and could ‘fall further still’, says Moneyfacts
Larry Summers doesn't see US interest rates topping 5% as the Fed juggles the 'two-sided risk' of inflation and slowdown
The dual threats of high inflation and low economic growth mean it's likely interest rates will stay between 2% and 5%, the former Treasury Secretary said.
Child Tax Credit’s Future, Recession Fears by Generation & Top Financial News for Nov. 21, 2022
Call it a happy coincidence -- after an 8-year wait, the U.S. men's national soccer team is back in the World Cup, and it also happens to be World Television Day. So fire up your TVs and check out the...
The Jewish Press
Gasoline Prices Likely to Rise in December
The price of gasoline in Israel is again likely to rise next month when a temporary cut in the excise tax on fuel ends on December 1, according to the Globes business news site. Unless that cut is extended again — it was extended for the final two weeks of...
CNET
Next Year's Record Social Security Increase Is Still Not Enough, Experts Say
Retirees rejoiced when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security was announced in October. An increase of 8.7%, it's the biggest bump to benefits since 1981, when the COLA hit an all-time high of 11.2%. But some say it's still not enough to deal with ongoing inflation: 55% of retirees...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Quality Street fans may see a temporary change in Green Triangles and Orange Octagons
There could be a rare find hiding in your Quality Street this Christmas after a shortage of foil meant two of the assortment's most famous sweets were temporarily wrapped in different colours. A limited run of Quality Street products including tubs, pouches and cartons will include the famous hazelnut noisette (green) triangle wrapped in an unfamiliar gold colour while Quality Street fans might find the octagonal orange crunch decked in a dark bronze foil.
