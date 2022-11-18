ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
The Jewish Press

Gasoline Prices Likely to Rise in December

The price of gasoline in Israel is again likely to rise next month when a temporary cut in the excise tax on fuel ends on December 1, according to the Globes business news site. Unless that cut is extended again — it was extended for the final two weeks of...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Quality Street fans may see a temporary change in Green Triangles and Orange Octagons

There could be a rare find hiding in your Quality Street this Christmas after a shortage of foil meant two of the assortment's most famous sweets were temporarily wrapped in different colours. A limited run of Quality Street products including tubs, pouches and cartons will include the famous hazelnut noisette (green) triangle wrapped in an unfamiliar gold colour while Quality Street fans might find the octagonal orange crunch decked in a dark bronze foil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy