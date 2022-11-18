Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 rescued from large fire at Richmond warehouse
RICHMOND, Indiana — One person died and two were rescued from a large fire at a vacant warehouse in Richmond on Saturday morning. A fire broke out at around 10:15 a.m. at a vacant warehouse in the 600 block of South J Street. Firefighters were told two people were...
Fallen officer Seara Burton’s name added to Richmond memorial
RICHMOND, Ind. — The memory of fallen officer Seara Burton is now forever etched into Richmond’s history. Burton’s name was added to the Richmond Fire and Police Memorial earlier this week. A small ceremony was held on November 18. Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10, 2022. She and her K-9 […]
Car crashes in to State Farm office
TROY — Troy Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash involving a car that went into a State Farm Insurance building, on Nov. 19. First responders were dispatched to the State Farm Insurance location in the 700 block of West Market Street in Troy shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.
2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
Man killed in Troy crash ID’d
In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
UPDATE: 2 injured and hospitalized after house fire on Irwin St.; Investigation underway
DAYTON — Crews responded to a house fire that would go onto displace nearly a dozen people just days before Thanksgiving. The fire started in a house residing in the 200 block of North Irwin Street at around 10:15 a.m. Crews took approximately five and a half hours to put the fire out.
Morningstar Baptist Church eases Thanksgiving worries for 100 families in need
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN)– Morningstar Baptist Church is focusing on families worrying about food insecurity this year as Thanksgiving is less than a week away. After partnering with several local school districts, 100 families in Montgomery, Greene and Warren Counties will be receiving a free packaged meal to ensure no one is left behind in the […]
Indianapolis police officer cited for drunk driving after crash in Ohio, open container found in car
FAIRBORN, Ohio — An off-duty Indianapolis police officer has been put on administrative duty after Ohio highway patrol found an open alcohol container in his crashed car and cited him for a DUI. Sgt. Peter Fekkes, a 21-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was issued a summons last Wednesday by Ohio State Highway […]
New legislation introduced to honor Kenton Ridge graduate killed in 2019 car crash
COLUMBUS — New legislation has been introduced to honor Caitlin Preston, an 18-year-old graduate of Kenton Ridge High School killed in a car accident in 2019. >>ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed in head-on crash on state Route 72 near Cedarville. State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) and State Representative Bill Dean...
Woman, dog rescued from Dayton apartment after vehicle hits it
DAYTON — A woman and her dog had to be rescued from the second floor of a Dayton apartment complex after a car reportedly hit it Monday morning. Fire and rescue crews were called out to the 500 block of Pritz Avenue around 10:40 a.m. Initial reports indicated a...
2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive
UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
‘Total loss;’ 2 people hospitalized, 11 displaced after house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Just days before Thanksgiving, a house fire in Dayton has forced nearly a dozen people out of their homes. The fire started in a house in the 200 block of North Irwin Street around 10:15 a.m. and firefighters were on scene for hours battling the fire as it spread to nearby homes.
Ball State demolishes LaFollette, replacing it with a green space and more
That’s how James Lowe, the associate vice president for facilities planning and management at Ball State University, described the LaFollette Complex that once stood in full. One of the oldest residence halls on Ball State’s campus. Gone. The ability to fit 1,900 beds in one complex. Gone. A...
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
Ripley County high school sophomore saves lives of two classmates
OSGOOD, Ind. — When just seconds matter, a southeastern Indiana teen jumped into action, not once but twice. She's credited with saving two classmates in just a matter of weeks!. Savannah Steele is only a sophomore at Jac-Cen-Del High School, and in the past three weeks, she has applied...
Kettering Police searching for woman suspected of damaging local car wash
KETTERING — Kettering Police (KPD) are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of causing damage to a local car wash, according to the Kettering Police Department’s social media page. A video capturing the woman entering the car wash was posted to KPD’s social media...
