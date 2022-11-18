ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

1 dead, 2 rescued from large fire at Richmond warehouse

RICHMOND, Indiana — One person died and two were rescued from a large fire at a vacant warehouse in Richmond on Saturday morning. A fire broke out at around 10:15 a.m. at a vacant warehouse in the 600 block of South J Street. Firefighters were told two people were...
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Fallen officer Seara Burton’s name added to Richmond memorial

RICHMOND, Ind. — The memory of fallen officer Seara Burton is now forever etched into Richmond’s history. Burton’s name was added to the Richmond Fire and Police Memorial earlier this week. A small ceremony was held on November 18. Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10, 2022. She and her K-9 […]
RICHMOND, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Car crashes in to State Farm office

TROY — Troy Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash involving a car that went into a State Farm Insurance building, on Nov. 19. First responders were dispatched to the State Farm Insurance location in the 700 block of West Market Street in Troy shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.
TROY, OH
WISH-TV

2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Man killed in Troy crash ID’d

In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
TROY, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
WANE-TV

2 teen boys ID’d in fatal T-bone crash with grain trailer

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – New details have been revealed in the Saturday morning T-bone crash that killed two teenagers and injured two more. An updated press release Sunday from the Huntington County Coroner said 19-year-old Vincent Spear was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LT and crashed into a grain trailer around 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 300 West in Huntington County.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Gilbert arrested after holding female and daughter captive

UNION CITY — On Nov. 18, officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department were dispatched to 337 North Walnut St. in reference to a Domestic incident. Upon officers arriving a female was found with multiple injuries. During the investigation, it was found that the female was involved in a domestic altercation with her boyfriend. Further investigation showed that the female had been locked inside her house with her boyfriend, and unable to leave for six days.
UNION CITY, OH
ballstatedailynews.com

Ball State demolishes LaFollette, replacing it with a green space and more

That’s how James Lowe, the associate vice president for facilities planning and management at Ball State University, described the LaFollette Complex that once stood in full. One of the oldest residence halls on Ball State’s campus. Gone. The ability to fit 1,900 beds in one complex. Gone. A...
MUNCIE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy