What happened when leading lights of art, literature and broadcasting came together at 5 Hertford Street for a ‘very buzzy’ book launch

Model Samuel Aitken looks hotter than ever after dyeing his signature brunette hair blonde, in an edgy transformation shared exclusively with Tatler. The 19-year-old paid a visit to the salon shortly after joining his half-sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, 30, at Tatler’s Little Black Book party, where he looked dashing in a white ankle length coat, black faux fur scarf and low cut v-neck from Michael Kors Collection.

1 DAY AGO