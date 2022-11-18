What happened when leading lights of art, literature and broadcasting came together at 5 Hertford Street for a ‘very buzzy’ book launch

Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
Model Samuel Aitken, the half-brother of the Spencer sisters, unveils his new edgy blonde look exclusively with Tatler
Model Samuel Aitken looks hotter than ever after dyeing his signature brunette hair blonde, in an edgy transformation shared exclusively with Tatler. The 19-year-old paid a visit to the salon shortly after joining his half-sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, 30, at Tatler’s Little Black Book party, where he looked dashing in a white ankle length coat, black faux fur scarf and low cut v-neck from Michael Kors Collection.
tatler.com
A glimpse behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace ahead of the South African state visit
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Buckingham Palace has offered a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at preparations ahead of the start of the South African State Visit today, King Charles III’s first since he ascended the throne in September. Months of preparation, 2,000 pieces...
tatler.com
Inside a Buckingham Palace state banquet: everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s lavish feast
The roughly 150 guests won’t arrive until later this evening but preparations for tonight’s state banquet, which will see King Charles III and the Queen Consort host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the first night of his two-day state visit, are already underway. Indeed, they began months ago.
tatler.com
Belgravia mansion once home to the Earl of Lichfield is on sale for £45 million, complete with private spa and Claridge’s-inspired bathrooms
A sprawling Belgravia mansion once owned by the 4th Earl of Lichfield that boasts Claridge’s-inspired bathrooms, a penthouse suite and a private swimming pool has come on the market for £45 million. Set behind a gated driveway off Ebury Street, the magnificent 13,935 sq.ft Lygon Place mansion and...
Comments / 0