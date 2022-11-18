Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMilton, IN
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
3 teens charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three teenagers have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10. Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident. According to Goshen...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 'Dumb luck' is the only thing separating attempted aggravated murder charge and murder charge
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An argument through text messages led to violence in Clermont County, which resulted in three local teenagers being charged with attempted aggravated murder. Joshua Marks, 19, of Fairfield, Vinay Julious, 19, of Monroe and Daniel Colgate, 18, of Loveland appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court...
Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter
DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year. Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Mother indicted for vehicular homicide of 3-year-old
“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in," Prosecutor Heck said. "Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
Kettering Police searching for woman suspected of damaging local car wash
KETTERING — Kettering Police (KPD) are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of causing damage to a local car wash, according to the Kettering Police Department’s social media page. A video capturing the woman entering the car wash was posted to KPD’s social media...
Teen grazed by bullet during shooting at Dayton party venue
DAYTON — A teenager was injured in a shooting at a Dayton party venue Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to DJ’s Party Room on Hoover Avenue around 8:57 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived on scene, police discovered that someone was having a party at...
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Springfield Police investigating
SPRINGFIELD — One person walked into Springfield Regional Medical center with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. The hospital called the police after the person came in with a gunshot wound around 1:23 a.m., according to Springfield Police. >>VIDEO: Armed suspect approaches Springfield officers prior to shooting; Officers on...
Potential explosive found in Washington Township; Suspect in custody
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested by the FBI after a device believed to be an explosive was found in Washington Township. According to a spokesperson for the FBI, a suspect was taken into custody after an investigation into a potential explosive on the 600 block of West Alex Bell Road. The suspect […]
$500,000 bond set for Eaton woman accused of drowning 93-year-old grandmother
EATON — A $500,000 bond has been set for a Preble County woman accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother. Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail Tuesday. She was formally charged with one count of murder and had her bond set Thursday, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.
Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
DAYTON, Ohio — Students aboard a bus for a charter school ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school when one of the riders dialed 911, and another texted 911, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. Last week, the Dayton school bus driver...
Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash
TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
1017thepoint.com
"MONSTER" WHO SNATCHED 95-YEAR-OLD'S PURSE ARRESTED AGAIN
(Richmond, IN)--A wanted man who once told a judge that he was a monster was taken into custody on South 7th Street in Richmond Thursday night. Five years ago, Damien Carter was sentenced to nine years in prison for knocking down a 95-year-old woman and snatching her purse. Carter had been paroled and recently became wanted for violating that parole. When police arrested him Thursday night, Carter allegedly resisted and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Mother, baby rescued from apartment fire in Dayton; investigation underway
DAYTON — A mother and her baby were rescued from an apartment fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. Fire crews were called to respond to a report of a fire with victims trapped shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue, according to Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley.
Man killed in Troy crash ID’d
In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
Police warn residents on ways to help prevent car theft during the winter months
As we head into the winter months and temperatures begin to drop, Springfield Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles and to not leave running vehicles unattended, according to the spokesperson for City of Springfield. >>Ukrainian refugees to celebrate their first Thanksgiving meal in the U.S. If you plan...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
Attorney: Whether shooting in catalytic converter case is self-defense will rest on facts
HARRISON TWP. — UPDATED @ 10:38 p.m. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether the shooting of a man accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter Friday afternoon in Harrison Twp. is a self-defense case, a local attorney said Friday night. “The law of stand your...
Delaware County man sentenced to 145 years for child molestation
A Delaware County man was sentenced to 145 years in prison for child molestation, prosecutors have announced.
Comments / 0