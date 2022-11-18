ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

WHIO Dayton

Mother charged in connection to death of 3-year-old daughter

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been charged in connection to her 3-year-old daughter’s death earlier this year. Kristin Walls, 29, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on a single count of vehicular homicide, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Mother indicted for vehicular homicide of 3-year-old

“This defendant should not have been driving without a valid license, but worse, she was speeding with her three young children in the vehicle without any car seats and they were not buckled in," Prosecutor Heck said. "Tragically, the defendant’s innocent daughter lost her life due to her mother’s actions.”
DAYTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Potential explosive found in Washington Township; Suspect in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested by the FBI after a device believed to be an explosive was found in Washington Township. According to a spokesperson for the FBI, a suspect was taken into custody after an investigation into a potential explosive on the 600 block of West Alex Bell Road. The suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH
1017thepoint.com

"MONSTER" WHO SNATCHED 95-YEAR-OLD'S PURSE ARRESTED AGAIN

(Richmond, IN)--A wanted man who once told a judge that he was a monster was taken into custody on South 7th Street in Richmond Thursday night. Five years ago, Damien Carter was sentenced to nine years in prison for knocking down a 95-year-old woman and snatching her purse. Carter had been paroled and recently became wanted for violating that parole. When police arrested him Thursday night, Carter allegedly resisted and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Man killed in Troy crash ID’d

In the collision, the driver of the Honda and three passengers were injured and brought to hospitals in the area. One victim, 58-year-old Joseph Bailey, later died in the hospital.
TROY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH

