(Richmond, IN)--A wanted man who once told a judge that he was a monster was taken into custody on South 7th Street in Richmond Thursday night. Five years ago, Damien Carter was sentenced to nine years in prison for knocking down a 95-year-old woman and snatching her purse. Carter had been paroled and recently became wanted for violating that parole. When police arrested him Thursday night, Carter allegedly resisted and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO