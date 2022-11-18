Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Michael Solomonov’s Philadelphia Bakery K’Far Touches Down in Williamsburg
On a recent Friday, the lobby of Williamsburg’s Hoxton Hotel hums with life. Thirty-year-olds with blurred Zoom backgrounds rattle off status updates into their AirPods for all to hear, hotel guests strut down the stairwell with suitcases to LCD Soundsystem, and in the minutes before 5 p.m., a small crowd amasses around the room’s central elevator — the entrance to Laser Wolf, an acclaimed Israeli skewer spot on the hotel’s rooftop nine stories above. Dim the lights, and you could be looking at New York’s next hottest club.
Eater
This British Newcomer Brings Pub Grub Classics and Live Fiddle Music to Hollywood
Directly next door to Hollywood’s Beauty & Essex is a casual newcomer called the Chap. The British pub-inspired restaurant and bar opened in the Vinyl District on Saturday, November 19 with a lush patio garden dining area, European pints on tap, and classic British dishes. And in a more timely matter, the Chap can also be a dedicated place to watch the World Cup.
Eater
After a Year-Plus Closure, This Brooklyn Barbecue Joint Is Better Than Ever
Those who love barbecues know that a common fate that befalls them is burning to the ground, smoking not only the meat but the entire premises. It’s happened to so many barbecues I love across the country that I’ve lost count. It happened to our own Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, which opened on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Heights early in 2013. It served up long-smoked meats in the Texas style, including exemplary brisket that had lingered in the pit 16 to 18 hours, with a sweet homemade barbecue sauce that you really didn’t need to enjoy the meat, and an amazing beef sausage dotted with jalapenos.
Eater
Anne Quatrano Is Closing Floataway Cafe After 25 Years on Zonolite
Floataway Cafe, co-owned by James Beard award-winning chef Anne Quatrano, is closing Friday, December 23, after 25 years on Zonolite Road, according to an announcement on Instagram. But it may not be the end of the restaurant known for serving rustic French-Italian dishes. “Thank you all for the sweet messages...
Eater
Chicago’s Beloved Spice House Unveils First New Chef Collaboration
For 65 years, the Spice House in Old Town has sold salts, pepper, and turmeric to Chicago customers. The fabled business has carved its own path away from founder Bill Penzey’s path at Penzey’s Spices, and Chicagoans can find Spice House selections, like Vulcan’s Fire Salt and more, at select neighborhood grocers. There are locations in suburban Evanston and in Milwaukee.
Eater
A Pasta Palace From King Is Now Open in Rockefeller Center
In a departure from their intimate King restaurant in Soho, Jupiter is now open in Rockefeller Center, an all-day pasta and wine spot from British chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer along with beverage director Annie Shi. Jupiter has been in the works since before the pandemic, owners confirm,...
Eater
Jiggly Japanese Cheesecakes and Other Dreamy Confections Are Coming to Convoy
Impossibly fluffy Japanese cheesecakes are descending into San Diego with the latest arrival an extension of a global bakery chain with locations across Asia, Australia, Canada, and the U.S. Started in 1985 in the Japanese city of Fukuoka by founder Tetsushi Mizokami, Uncle Tetsu is best known for its souffle-like, not-too-sweet cheesecakes that are baked fresh every day.
Comments / 0