Details: HFD responded to the location for report of a CO2 going off. HFD found there was not any levels on their detector. Details: HFD and HPD responded to the location for a report of a small fire. Trespassing (City) Time: 8:59pm. Location: 300 Block of W Elm St. Arrestee:...

HOOPESTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO