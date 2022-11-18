Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
China’s NFT market is taking off, but regulations stand in the way
This article on NFTs in China is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. For Singles Day in China earlier...
Frieze Los Angeles plans 2023 art fair at Santa Monica Airport to be its largest ever
Frieze Los Angeles will hold its next iteration, Feb. 16 to 19, at the Santa Monica Airport -- the art fair's largest to date.
voguebusiness.com
Bluemarble, Rhude and Robyn Lynch among Woolmark Prize finalists
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Emerging French menswear brand Bluemarble and LA-based luxury streetwear label Rhude are among the eight finalists for the 2023 International Woolmark Prize, which celebrates the use of Australian merino wool in fashion. The other finalists are: A Roege Hove (Denmark); Lagos...
Social Media Reacts to Saudi Arabia’s Upset of Argentina
The World Cup is just 48 hours old and already might’ve seen it’s most surprising result.
voguebusiness.com
Inside travel retail’s hidden gem: Cruise ships
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Chanel’s latest beauty pop-up isn’t on the Champs-Élysées or in Soho. It’s aboard the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady cruise liner, which set sail from Miami in October. Dedicated primarily to the Les Eaux fragrance range, the pop-up also carries Chanel skincare and makeup.
Comments / 0