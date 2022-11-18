When dozens of Syrian asylum seekers were stranded on the Greek-Turkish border in July, lawyer Evgenia Kouniaki never imagined taking on their case would lead to her quitting her NGO in protest at perceived government pressure. - 'Toxic' rhetoric - "We have had to deal with dozens of similar situations... but this high-profile case embarrassed the government," said Kouniaki, who was denied access to the northern Greek camp where the Syrians were later taken.

1 DAY AGO