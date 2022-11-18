Read full article on original website
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
teslarati.com
South Korea EV registration jumps in 2022
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport in South Korea has announced that EV registrations in the country have jumped by 72.7% year over year. Data released by the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and reported by Business Korea indicates that registrations of multiple types of “green cars” have jumped in 2022. Most notably, electric vehicle registrations jumped by 72.7% YoY, while hydrogen vehicle registrations increased by 54.3%, and hybrid vehicle registrations increased by 29.6%.
gcaptain.com
German Ports Are More Important Than Patriot Missiles Says US Army General
The former commander of United States Army Europe says that ports are more important to NATO than patirot missiles systems as he warns against China’s investments in critical European infastructure. By Sabine Siebold (Reuters) – A cyber attack on the German ports of Bremerhaven or Hamburg would severely impede...
TechCrunch
Musk’s impact on content moderation at Twitter faces early test in Germany
Since the self-proclaimed ‘free speech absolutist’ took over Twitter at the end of October and set to mass sackings and radical policy shifts (including, just this weekend, lifting a permanent suspension on former U.S. President Trump), concern has been riding high among lawmakers and social media users that Twitter could degenerate into a hellscape of low-to-no content moderation under its new staff-liquidating, shitpost-loving billionaire owner.
‘It’s over’: Twitter France boss quits in latest exodus
The head of Twitter’s French operations has quit the company, marking the latest high profile departure since Elon Musk’s takeover.Damien Viel, who became Twitter’s managing director in France in 2015, follows mass layoffs of roughly 50 per cent of the firm’s 7,500 staff globally.Those leaving, either forcefully or voluntarily, included head of trust and safety Yoel Roth and chief security officer Lea Kissner.The extent of the departures led to the term #RIPTwitter trending on the social network last Friday.“It’s over,” Mr Viel tweeted. “Pride, honour and mission accomplished. Goodbye #TwitterFrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank...
americanmilitarynews.com
Well-heeled Chinese plan to flee amid COVID lockdowns, economic shift
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A growing share of wealthy and middle class Chinese are making plans to leave the country, citing the government’s stringent zero-COVID policies and a perceived return to the planned economy of the Mao era under leader Xi Jinping, according to online data and Chinese nationals with experience of the phenomenon.
Migrant groups decry 'witch-hunt' as Greece tightens grip
When dozens of Syrian asylum seekers were stranded on the Greek-Turkish border in July, lawyer Evgenia Kouniaki never imagined taking on their case would lead to her quitting her NGO in protest at perceived government pressure. - 'Toxic' rhetoric - "We have had to deal with dozens of similar situations... but this high-profile case embarrassed the government," said Kouniaki, who was denied access to the northern Greek camp where the Syrians were later taken.
minecreek.info
The Ukraine
On 22 January 1919 the Ukrainian National Republic (UNR) united with the West Ukrainian National Republic (ZUNR). This action was effectively an exercise on paper, as each republic retained its own army and government. The western republic, which had proclaimed its independence in October 1918, Immediately clashed with the new, nationalistic Poland. Both claimed the province of Galicia. The western republic's armed forces, the Ukrainian Galician Army.
