ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Riot makes changes to junglers’ clear speed in early League preseason PBE build

The jungle position has been a hot-button topic for League of Legends this preseason, with changes coming in droves over the last few days. Earlier this week, after the launch of the revamped jungle, six jungle champions were buffed in a micropatch alongside changes that came to three of the game’s new items.
dotesports.com

How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship

Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
dotesports.com

Best Varus build in League of Legends

Varus has been growing in popularity over the last few months on Summoner’s Rift, both on the League of Legends ranked ladder as well as in professional play. The marksman was picked a total of 19 times at the 2022 World Championship, the third most-picked ADC at the tournament, according to stat site Games of Legends.
dotesports.com

PSG Talon parts ways with its entire League roster

PSG Talon has parted ways with its entire League of Legends team, according to an announcement made on Nov. 20. Top laner Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang, jungler Jeong “Burry” Seung-hwan, mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, ADC Wong “Unified” Chun Kit and support Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing have all left the team, meaning PSG will field a completely new roster in 2023.
dotesports.com

Live DWG KIA LCK roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more

When it comes to international results, DWG KIA have been one of the most consistent and successful League of Legends teams in the last three years. A World Championship, a Worlds Finals, and a top-eight finish have established them not only as a top team in the LCK but also worldwide.
dotesports.com

Despite ‘last dance’ at Worlds 2022, Deft has no plans to retire from professional League anytime soon

The road to success was not a straight line by any means for Deft. But now that he’s tasted what has eluded him for so long, he is prepared for even more. DRX’s veteran ADC player and current League of Legends world champion Deft recently contributed to The Players’ Tribune to provide insight into his career up to this point, with particular emphasis on how the World Championship—and eventually winning it—changed him. Notably, Deft made it clear that while a part of his hunger for competition has been satisfied, he is not looking at retirement anytime soon.
dotesports.com

Summit reportedly reaches verbal agreement with LCS team ahead of 2023

Although the official League of Legends free agency window opened on Nov. 21, the preseason roster changes have already been in a full swing for a couple of weeks now. According to the latest report, top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae will join an LCS team for the upcoming season.
dotesports.com

Crossplay, cross-progression are coming in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is adding cross-progression and crossplay to the game, allowing players to queue with friends on other platforms and to keep their progress across all systems, Ubisoft announced today. Siege players can enjoy crossplay with players on other consoles with the eventual release of Operation...
dotesports.com

Evil Geniuses officially parts ways with journeyman top laner Impact

After two seasons as a starter with Evil Geniuses, veteran top laner Impact is moving on from the organization. Today, EG announced that Impact would not be returning to the team’s League of Legends lineup in 2023. In two seasons with Evil Geniuses, Impact helped bring the team through...
dotesports.com

Immortals looking to retool LCS roster with former All-Pro ADC for 2023, reports say

After finishing in the bottom half of the LCS regular season standings for multiple League of Legends splits, Immortals is retooling its roster ahead of the 2023 Spring Split by picking up Edward “Tactical” Ra for its starting lineup. The 23-year-old marksman is supposedly in discussions to join...
dotesports.com

Here to stay: Gen.G holds on to star player for 2023 LCK season

Gen.G could be having quite an eventful League of Legends offseason. Aside from mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, the rest of the roster had their contract running until today Nov. 21. This means the players are now currently free agents and can look to potentially join any team. That being said, Gen.G managed to lock one of these players for the 2023 LCK season.
dotesports.com

When does Nighthaven Labs come out in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of 2022, bringing significant changes and updates to end the year on an exciting note. Fans can expect the new Columbian defender Solis to make an appearance and can fight their enemies on the new Nighthaven Labs map. Many fans...
dotesports.com

How many people play Warzone 2?

It’s no secret that Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world. Each year, new entries in the series sell millions of copies with their multiplayer and campaign components. But it seems like nothing has been as popular for CoD as the Warzone battle royale mode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy