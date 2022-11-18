ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

PIX11

NYU doctor addresses ‘Tripledemic’ concerns amid holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some doctors across the U.S. are growing increasingly more concerned about three viral threats this winter season. There’s COVID, there’s the flu, and now R.S.V., a common respiratory virus that is most prevalent in young children.  PIX11 spoke with NYU Langone pediatrician, Dr. Sara Siddiqui, on how families can keep their […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Every act of kindness makes a difference’: More than 11 Staten Island public schools band together to help veterans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — PS 56 in Rossville has again partnered with the SSG Michael Ollis Freedom Foundation to support our troops. In years past, the school spearheaded the Operation Ollis initiative, which delivered over 200 care packages to servicemen and servicewomen overseas. This year, the school has set its sights on helping retired local veterans who need support the most, hence the launch of operation “A Hero Needs A Hero.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

More bike lanes, pedestrian spaces coming to NYC next year, DOT says

New bike lanes and public spaces are coming to New York City next year, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. On Monday, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced the agency is set to begin development on plans to expand several bike lanes and pedestrian spaces in 2023, including on the Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan and the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As $32.8M safety fencing project on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge nears completion, will it be effective?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The safety fencing being installed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, though there are some concerns with its efficacy in preventing potential jumpers. In December 2019, following three separate incidents of males jumping from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the MTA...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Suspects shoot at people in Brooklyn playground: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people pulled out guns and fired at a group of people inside a Brooklyn playground, police said Monday.  The unidentified shooters were in front of Kennedy King Playground on the evening of Nov. 7 when they shot toward a group inside the playground, “causing a grave risk of serious […]
BROOKLYN, NY

