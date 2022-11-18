Read full article on original website
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
An early look at Thanksgiving travel weather around Michigan, Great Lakes region
Here’s a look at the possible weather conditions as we travel around the Great Lakes over the Thanksgiving holiday. There is a storm system that looks to spread some precipitation into Michigan and the Great Lakes region on Friday after Thanksgiving and Saturday. At the moment, the first half...
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
Here we go again
Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
Multiple Central Dispatches Across Michigan Report 911 Services Running Again
CCE Central Dispatch is saying that 911 is back to being operational and to call 911 if you have an emergency. Chippewa County Central Dispatch says their 911 services are starting to come back on-line. They are continuing to monitor the situation and will make a final post on their Facebook when they are certain that everything is back up fully.
Tonight's Forecast: Bitter cold, lake effect snow slowly ends
Steady winds and colder temperatures keep the lake effect snow machine running this weekend! Bundle up and drive safe!
Tonight's Forecast: After record breaking snowfall, we begin a warming trend
Lake effect snow showers finally come to a close today. Dry air will begin to move in, cutting off moisture intake which will help ease up those snow showers.
Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired
Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
Kent Co. responds to more than a thousand 911 calls as winter weather bears down
MICHIGAN, USA — First-responders across West Michigan had their hands full responding to numerous accidents as the work week came to a close. Kent County Central Dispatch said it had received some one-thousand emergency calls Thursday, 529 of which were 911 calls, in addition to 548 non-emergency calls. Ottawa...
SNOW BREAKDOWN: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted through early Saturday due to heavy lake effect snow development.
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
Corewell Health files emergency request to add capacity at DeVos Children’s Hospital amid RSV surge
GRAND RAPIDS — Corewell Health wants to temporarily add capacity at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids to handle a surge in young patients with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The health system late last week filed an emergency request with the Michigan Department of Health and Human...
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
