ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others

Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy