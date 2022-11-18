Read full article on original website
Anthony D'Amato explores uncertainty and transformation in his new folk album
ANTHONY D'AMATO: (Singing) See me rise. My cash is clear, you're - Jesus Christ - I don't know. SIMON: Well, a lot's happened over the past 12 years. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRYING TO CHANGE") D'AMATO: (Singing) Time's a fluid kind of thing, you know. The way you move so fast...
'The Fablemans' is a love letter to film and family
PAUL DANO: (As Burt Fabelman) I want you to make a camping trip movie. You can learn how the editing machine works while you do this. It'll make your mom feel better. GABRIEL LABELLE: (As Sammy Fabelman) Yeah. Tomorrow's when we start shooting. I'll work on all the camping trip stuff on Monday.
Music Moment: 'One Zan' is inspired by the women's rights movement in Iran
Last September, a young woman named Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody in Iran after being detained for alleged violations of the country's strict dress code. Ever since, Iranians have been filling the streets in protest. Now those voices are being heard through art. A new project called Zan Z (ph) - Zan meaning women and Z meaning Generation Z - is bringing together writers, artists and musicians from around the world to help amplify the movement in Iran. Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci is one of the artists taking part in the project, and she's written an original song she says honors Amini and the strength of Iranian women.
Artist Patti Smith on her latest photography book 'A Book of Days'
Hello. With that one simple word and a picture of an open hand palm side up, musician, writer and photographer Patti Smith invites the reader into her new work, "A Book Of Days." It's a collection of 366 photos - some digital, some Polaroid, some old and some new - one for each day of a year, accompanied by sparse text. And, as Smith writes at the end of the introduction, they are 366 ways of saying hello. And now we are going to say hello to Patti Smith. Patti, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
A veteran move critic's new documentary celebrates talents from Black cinema
Veteran movie critic Elvis Mitchell is now working behind the camera. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Mitchell about his debut film, "Is that Black Enough for You?!?", a documentary about Black cinema. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition...
Mexico pays tribute to Frida, the golden labrador who saved lives
Mexico lost a hero this week. Frida was a golden Labrador. And over her career as a rescue dog, she worked earthquakes and natural disasters in Mexico, Haiti and Ecuador. NPR's Eyder Peralta has this remembrance. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Frida became a superstar as Mexicans picked up the pieces following...
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me'
Fifty years ago this month, a particular album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special and a book and a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the story of "Free To Be... You And Me."
David Board got back into metal detecting in 2019 — and hit the jackpot
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In 2019, David Board decided to get back into metal detecting. The 69-year-old used to scour local beaches back in the '70s but never found much. This time he hit the jackpot. In a field in southwest England, Board unearthed a medieval diamond wedding ring in almost perfect condition. It's expected to fetch some $35,000. Board calls it a once-in-a-lifetime find. He's still at it, though. He told CNN, you never know what your next signal's going to bring.
Are Twitter's days numbered after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company?
Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has led to the departure of nearly half of Twitter's staff, including engineers who are crucial to the maintenance of the platform's infrastructure and security. This all has sparked questions about whether Twitter is going to survive at all and what the impact would be. For more, we're joined by Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal. Thanks so much for being here, Joanna.
Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger will return for 2 years
BURBANK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger will return to head the company for two years in a move that stunned the entertainment industry. Disney said in a statement that Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from...
Connecticut Public
My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic
It's time for "My Unsung Hero," a series from Hidden Brain that shares the stories of people who left a lasting impression on someone else. Ritch Addison was once a shy little kid who sometimes felt picked on. But once he got to high school, things changed. He developed a sarcastic sense of humor as a defense mechanism.
Live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
'They're Going to Love You' is a novel about forgiveness set in the world of ballet
Meg Howrey's new novel "They're Going To Love You" takes us into a family where ballet is lifeblood, livelihood, dreams and nightmares. Carlisle grows up in the ballet, the daughter of the Sugar Plum Fairy and another one-time dancer. Her parents divorce, and her mother brings her to Ohio, where she grows up. But Carlisle only feels truly alive, alert and dazzled during the short trip she spends with her father, Robert, and his partner, James, in New York. When the story first opens to us, it is decades later, and they are all estranged. And Carlisle gets word that her father is about to die. Meg Howrey, who performed with the Joffrey and City Ballet of Los Angeles, and has appeared on Broadway, as well as writing previous novels, including "The Wanderers," joins us from Los Angeles. Thanks so much for being with us.
"It Started When My Wife Was Pregnant, But Has Become A Mainstay In Our Kitchen": People Are Sharing The Food Combinations That Sound Totally Strange, But Somehow Taste Delicious Together
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
Brooklyn Public Library reveals the list of its most borrowed books
The Brooklyn Public Library is celebrating its 125th anniversary. And to commemorate, the library has published a list of its 125 most borrowed books since the library first opened its doors in 1897. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Among the most borrowed are the classics. LINDA JOHNSON: Hemingway, Fitzgerald, you know, the...
