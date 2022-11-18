“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.

19 HOURS AGO