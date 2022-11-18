Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe
Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
Vogue
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Photo Diary From An Emotional Trip To Cape Town With Gucci
“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.
Vogue
Adele Kicked Off Her Vegas Residency In Showgirl Style
This weekend in Las Vegas, Adele kicked off her five month-long residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Originally set to start performing in January, the singer famously postponed the show a day before its premiere, saying it simply “wasn’t ready.” The delay was certainly worth the wait: Adele performed her hits on a stage complete with dramatic fire and rain effects, all the while wearing a custom look designed by Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. (Adele has been a big Schiaparelli wearer as of late.)
Vogue
Vogue’s Guide To Sustainable Party Dressing This Festive Season
Sequins! Feathers! Velvet! These have long been the hallmarks of festive dressing, but unfortunately, they aren’t necessarily very sustainable (nor ethical, in the case of feathers). In fact, the vast majority of partywear is made from fossil-fuel derived synthetics like polyester, which doesn’t biodegrade. Given that many of...
Vogue
This Monaco Royal’s Red Dior Look Has Its Roots In Fashion Legend
When it comes to formalwear, the Monégasque royal family likes to keep it classic. To mark Monaco’s National Day, Princess Caroline chose a timeless Chanel suit in a powder-pink shade – following in the footsteps of fellow royals like Diana, Princess of Wales, who was frequently photographed in variations on the house tweed, and more recently, the woman who has succeeded her in the role – Kate chose a cobalt-blue Chanel blazer from 1995 for a recent royal engagement.
Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski Is In Her Urban Cowgirl Era
Emily Ratajkowski is going through something of a personal style evolution post-separation, and it’s working for her (and, apparently, for Pete Davidson). There have been naked dresses and Zara skorts, tiger-print skirts and zebra-print boots – but it’s her low-key urban cowgirl looks while out and about in New York City that feel most on-brand and accessible right now.
Comments / 0