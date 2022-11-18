WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin believed the Washington Capitals were always in the game against the Philadelphia Flyers despite trailing. So when he got the puck on his stick in overtime off a perfect pass from Dylan Strome, the best goal-scorer of this generation knew what he had to do. “I just have to hit the net,” Ovechkin said. “Finally, you know?” Ovechkin did just that, scoring the 790th goal of his NHL career to give the Capitals a 3-2 comeback victory Wednesday night and snap their losing streak at four. It’s his 25th OT winner in almost 1,300 regular-season games. “We just kept pushing and pushing,” Ovechkin said after moving 11 back of Gordie Howe for second on the career goals list. “We was struggling, was in kind of a hard position, but it’s a good thing we battle through it.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO