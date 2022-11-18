Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium: How To Watch And Other Things To Know

In October 1975, Elton John concluded his “West of the Rockies Tour” with an epic two-night concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, that took him from a rising star to one of the most celebrated musicians of his time. On Sunday, November 20, 2022, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will conclude his final North American tour with an epic live streaming event that longtime fans of the musician, and general music fans, won’t want to miss.

But, before you prepare yourself for a unique concert experience that will cap off one of the most impressive careers in show business, there are some things you will probably want to know about Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium . Don’t worry, we have everything you need to know about the event including how to watch it live, who will be performing alongside the iconic figure, and what else the event has in store for us. Let’s go down that yellow brick road one more time before we says goodby to the man, the myth, the Rocket Man.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium Streams Live November 20th On Disney+

Chances are, there are millions of people around the world who would love to get over to Chavez Ravine to catch Elton John play the famous stadium that has previously hosted The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, and a sold-out comedy special featuring Gabriel Iglesias, but that’s simply not an option for a lot of us. Luckily, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will be streaming live for anyone with a Disney+ subscription at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on Sunday, November 20th.

Stream Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium on Disney+.

This Will Be Elton John’s Final Show Of His Last North American Tour

It has been just under five years since Elton John announced he was going on the road one last time with the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” This multi-year, 300-plus concert affair has taken the beloved singer-songwriter all over the world with shows in North America, Europe, and Oceania (Australia and New Zealand). And while he still has plenty of shows to play elsewhere through July 2023, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will mark the final time he will play a show on a North American tour, Disney has announced.

Elton John Will Be Joined By Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, And Brandi Carlile

But, when Elton John takes the stage for one final show on North American soil, he won’t be alone. In fact, Disney has announced that the musician, who just needs an Emmy to join the list of celebrities with an EGOT (maybe this will change that), will be joined by at least three special guests during the November 20th performance. At various points throughout the three-hour concert event, Sir Elton will be joined by Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile.

‘Countdown To Elton Live’ Will Precede The Live Concert

Before he takes to the stage during his big concert event, Disney+ will be hosting “Countdown to Elton Live,” a pre-show featuring some of the singer’s most famous friends as they remark on his impact on pop culture and the world through a variety of charitable efforts over the decades. The special will also include interviews with Sir Elton himself as he prepares for the monumental occasion.

You will be able to watch all the action for yourself when Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium streams live, Sunday, November 20th on Disney+. In the meantime, check out some of the best movies on Disney+ as well as the best original shows the service has to offer.