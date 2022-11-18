ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 10

Kortesa Prokovas
3d ago

I don't understand how people leave their cars unlocked and how they leave valuables in their cars all the time, purses right in view.

Reply(1)
5
Related
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
SMYRNA, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Limerick Crash

LIMERICK PA – A 45-year-old Pottstown woman, who was a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at 1:13 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 422 in Limerick, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pottstown Hospital for treatment, Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicle’s...
LIMERICK, PA
glensidelocal.com

Sunday evening’s Glenside shooter facing felony

The Abington Township Police Department responded to two reports of discharged firearms in Glenside Sunday evening. The first report came to Abington police around 8:15pm from the 2600 block of Arnaud Avenue. According to police, a resident fired a gun from his window and struck a nearby home. A resident...
GLENSIDE, PA
Daily Voice

Bystanders Disarm Would-Be Gunman In Chesco: Police

A Chester County man who pulled a gun during an argument in Oxford Borough was disarmed by a crowd of heroic bystanders, according to authorities. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Lincoln Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a reported disturbance involving a firearm, the department said in a release.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

State Police Reminder: Local Trail Safety Now Goes Beyond Pedestrian Slips and Cyclists’ Tumbles

Montgomery County has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins adjacent to its parks and recreation spaces. When thinking about trail safety in Montgomery County’s vast array of outdoor assets — its trails, parks, and open spaces — most residents think of avoiding bodily harm. And while reminders about slip-and-fall incidents or bicycle tumbles are always valuable, the Pa. State Police is warning about another hazard, as reported by Joe Zlomek in The Sanatoga Post.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a 24-year-old man on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Investigators tell CBS3 the victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died at 3 a.m.Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford Edge. The driver is currently at large.Authorities believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says

The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said. Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended

Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting

A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sanatogapost.com

Route 100 Lanes Close Monday for Bridge Inspections

POTTSTOWN PA – Periodic lane closures in both directions on Route 100, between the interchanges of U.S. Route 422 and King Street across Pottstown Borough and North Coventry Township, are scheduled for Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy