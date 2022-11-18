Read full article on original website
Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
Tanoos is one step closer to having his record expunged
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state has filed its response to an expungement request from a former Vigo County school superintendent. In a filing on Monday, the state says it finds no reason the court cannot approve Danny Tanoos's request. The state says the request appears to meet all...
Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project
Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
The 3rd richest person in Indiana
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
Kerry Thomson kicks off campaign for Bloomington mayor: “A public that labels itself ‘progressive’ deserves to see some progress.”
On Thursday, at a gathering of nearly 200 people at Switchyard Brewing on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington, Kerry Thomson kicked off her 2023 campaign to become Bloomington’s next mayor. About an hour before Thomson’s event, incumbent mayor Democrat John Hamilton had announced that he won’t be seeking a...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
WORKERS NEEDED / SIGNUP SATURDAY
(ROBINSON) The Illinois Department of Corrections will have a Correctional Officer / Correctional Treatment Officer Trainee signup this coming Saturday at the Robinson High School with sign-in from 7:30 to 8:30 with screenings for those that meet the requirements until at least 5:00 that afternoon. Those interested should apply before attending the screening by going online to the Illinois.gov/idoc website, plus before attending the screening, call the Central Screening Office for invitation and paperwork at 217-558-4127.
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekend
A major discount retail chain is opening another store location in Indiana this weekend which will be perfect for those who are looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Read on to learn more.
Vigo County Sheriff's taking extra safety steps to prevent accidental gunfire in schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are reacting to an accidental shooting at a school. We told you Thursday that a sheriff's deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting a South Vermillion High School student. It happened while the deputy was teaching a law enforcement class. The student...
Residents have mixed reaction about planned resource center in Plainfield
There are frustrations from neighbors both for and against a proposal for the re-zoning of a former church in Plainfield. Family Promise Resource Center is hoping to move in.
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 50 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Monday, November 21, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Park Ridge neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 50 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22.
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
"Just don't give up" - Firefighter with stage 4 cancer stays the night outside to spread awareness, feed those in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fireman who has long outlived his prognosis of just six weeks to live is giving back to the community this holiday season. Tony Shipman has lived years beyond what doctors told him he would. He's a stage four cancer patient but isn't letting that...
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
