Terre Haute, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Tanoos is one step closer to having his record expunged

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state has filed its response to an expungement request from a former Vigo County school superintendent. In a filing on Monday, the state says it finds no reason the court cannot approve Danny Tanoos's request. The state says the request appears to meet all...
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project

Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
VINCENNES, IN
Luay Rahil

The 3rd richest person in Indiana

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Kerry Thomson kicks off campaign for Bloomington mayor: “A public that labels itself ‘progressive’ deserves to see some progress.”

On Thursday, at a gathering of nearly 200 people at Switchyard Brewing on Walnut Street in downtown Bloomington, Kerry Thomson kicked off her 2023 campaign to become Bloomington’s next mayor. About an hour before Thomson’s event, incumbent mayor Democrat John Hamilton had announced that he won’t be seeking a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
freedom929.com

WORKERS NEEDED / SIGNUP SATURDAY

(ROBINSON) The Illinois Department of Corrections will have a Correctional Officer / Correctional Treatment Officer Trainee signup this coming Saturday at the Robinson High School with sign-in from 7:30 to 8:30 with screenings for those that meet the requirements until at least 5:00 that afternoon. Those interested should apply before attending the screening by going online to the Illinois.gov/idoc website, plus before attending the screening, call the Central Screening Office for invitation and paperwork at 217-558-4127.
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

