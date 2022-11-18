(ROBINSON) The Illinois Department of Corrections will have a Correctional Officer / Correctional Treatment Officer Trainee signup this coming Saturday at the Robinson High School with sign-in from 7:30 to 8:30 with screenings for those that meet the requirements until at least 5:00 that afternoon. Those interested should apply before attending the screening by going online to the Illinois.gov/idoc website, plus before attending the screening, call the Central Screening Office for invitation and paperwork at 217-558-4127.

4 DAYS AGO