thedefiant.io
FTX Hack Mystery Deepens with Statement from Bahamian Regulators
Bahamian regulators are not responsible for the $477M hack of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Nov. 11, according to blockchain research firm Chainalysis. Chainalysis is among several firms hired by FTX’s new leadership to assist in bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents filed this week. “Some funds were stolen,...
thedefiant.io
[SPONSORED] Aave Grants Retrospective
Well, hello, anon; great to see you here again for another of my grant program retrospectives! It’s been too long since I wrote one of these, and I hope to get back in the saddle again in pumping out more of this kind of content in the days ahead (famous last words, I’m sure).
thedefiant.io
MakerDAO Brings Aboard Rocket Pool’s LSD Token
In a deal that may ratchet up competition for staking giant Lido, MakerDAO, the No. 1 DeFi protocol, has embraced Rocket Pool’s liquid staking derivative (LSD) token. Users can now use that token, rETH, as collateral for minting Maker’s DAI stablecoin. Oasis.app, a popular portal for MakerDAO, also launched support for rETH. Users can access leveraged exposed to rETH using Oasis’ “Multiply” feature.
thedefiant.io
FTX Hacker Offloads Over $59M of ETH and Sells for BTC
The hacker behind one of the wallets that drained the failed FTX exchange is offloading several millions of dollars worth of Ether, causing a further slide in the cryptocurrency. The wallet transferred 50,000 ETH, worth over $59M, to another address, on Sunday afternoon, New York time. The receiving address then...
