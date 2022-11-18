ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Brewster Place to ‘break sky’ on new $14 million addition, renovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is set to “break sky” on a new $14 million addition and renovation project. Brewster Place Retirement Community says that on Dec. 2 - 60 years to the day of its first groundbreaking - it will host a sky-breaking to launch a $14 million addition and renovation project at the facility.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Toppers Pizza to open third Kansas location in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new pizza place will be opening its doors to Topeka later this month, bringing with it some new varieties and flavors to the capital city. 27 News spoke with Karl Malchow, owner and operator of Toppers Pizza, about the opening of a new Toppers location in Topeka. He, along with business […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Rotary Grocery Grab winner brings home more than $700 in groceries

“We’re pretty excited!” Adrian Singleton said. “I just tried to think of Thanksgiving and what the kids would like.” Singleton piled $738.96 worth of groceries in his carts during Saturday morning’s Rotary Grocery Grab, almost half of that from the meat case at Good’s Cash Saver grocery store.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT

Dillon’s helping customers cut Thanksgiving costs

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Inflation is driving up the price of food, which means buying ingredients for Thanksgiving dishes can start to add up. This holiday season, Dillon’s is trying to give its customers a break. Corporate Affairs Manager Sheila Regehr said she knows how much inflation has impacted...
TOPEKA, KS
washburnreview.org

Washburn alumnus turned Broadway star comes back home for the holidays

Washburn alumnus Jeff Kready is bringing his family home for the holidays to spread joy to the community. Kready, along with his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their two daughters Lena and Louise, will be performing in “The Kready Holiday Spectacular.” This multidimensional show will be for individuals of all ages to enjoy. It will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Here are the NOTO Christmas events starting Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three holiday events in NOTO will take place Saturday. A Celebration of Lights, Santa Visit and Holiday Market are all open in Topeka. The tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park will also have carriage rides, performances by various music programs, Holiday Cookie Workshop and late night shopping. The celebration opened at 2 […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Red Rocks announces White Christmas event

From 2 - 4 p.m. visitors may informally tour the decorated home while listening to seasonal music provided by the Emporia High School Chorale, Irene Diaz’s cello students, and the Emporia State University Flute Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Visitor’s Center. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area. The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St. According to...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Reading, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Emporia Rural battling fire

Several Lyon County fire departments have responded to a fire that developed late Monday afternoon between Emporia and Reading. Reading, Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia Rural were dispatched to 2067 Road U, along with Lyon County deputies, shortly after 4:15 pm. Early indications are a trash fire went out of control and spread to a nearby garage.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Road closures begin in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large, multi-phase street and water line project may cause traffic disruptions in downtown Topeka. On Sunday, crews will begin the first phase of the project on SE Quincy St. from 8th Street to 6th Street. During this phase that centers around 8th and Quincy, the following will close: Fully close northbound […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy