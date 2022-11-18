Read full article on original website
Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
WIBW
Brewster Place to ‘break sky’ on new $14 million addition, renovation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is set to “break sky” on a new $14 million addition and renovation project. Brewster Place Retirement Community says that on Dec. 2 - 60 years to the day of its first groundbreaking - it will host a sky-breaking to launch a $14 million addition and renovation project at the facility.
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
Toppers Pizza to open third Kansas location in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new pizza place will be opening its doors to Topeka later this month, bringing with it some new varieties and flavors to the capital city. 27 News spoke with Karl Malchow, owner and operator of Toppers Pizza, about the opening of a new Toppers location in Topeka. He, along with business […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Emporia gazette.com
Rotary Grocery Grab winner brings home more than $700 in groceries
“We’re pretty excited!” Adrian Singleton said. “I just tried to think of Thanksgiving and what the kids would like.” Singleton piled $738.96 worth of groceries in his carts during Saturday morning’s Rotary Grocery Grab, almost half of that from the meat case at Good’s Cash Saver grocery store.
WIBW
Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
KSNT
Dillon’s helping customers cut Thanksgiving costs
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Inflation is driving up the price of food, which means buying ingredients for Thanksgiving dishes can start to add up. This holiday season, Dillon’s is trying to give its customers a break. Corporate Affairs Manager Sheila Regehr said she knows how much inflation has impacted...
washburnreview.org
Washburn alumnus turned Broadway star comes back home for the holidays
Washburn alumnus Jeff Kready is bringing his family home for the holidays to spread joy to the community. Kready, along with his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their two daughters Lena and Louise, will be performing in “The Kready Holiday Spectacular.” This multidimensional show will be for individuals of all ages to enjoy. It will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Here are the NOTO Christmas events starting Saturday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three holiday events in NOTO will take place Saturday. A Celebration of Lights, Santa Visit and Holiday Market are all open in Topeka. The tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park will also have carriage rides, performances by various music programs, Holiday Cookie Workshop and late night shopping. The celebration opened at 2 […]
Emporia gazette.com
Red Rocks announces White Christmas event
From 2 - 4 p.m. visitors may informally tour the decorated home while listening to seasonal music provided by the Emporia High School Chorale, Irene Diaz’s cello students, and the Emporia State University Flute Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Visitor’s Center. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
WIBW
Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area. The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St. According to...
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
WIBW
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KVOE
Reading, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Emporia Rural battling fire
Several Lyon County fire departments have responded to a fire that developed late Monday afternoon between Emporia and Reading. Reading, Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia Rural were dispatched to 2067 Road U, along with Lyon County deputies, shortly after 4:15 pm. Early indications are a trash fire went out of control and spread to a nearby garage.
WIBW
Memorial services held for pastor killed in Topeka as investigation handed to DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held over the weekend for an 81-year-old Arizona pastor who was shot to death while visiting family in Topeka as the investigation was handed to the District Attorney’s Office. Services were held for Pastor Donald Woolridge on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at...
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Road closures begin in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large, multi-phase street and water line project may cause traffic disruptions in downtown Topeka. On Sunday, crews will begin the first phase of the project on SE Quincy St. from 8th Street to 6th Street. During this phase that centers around 8th and Quincy, the following will close: Fully close northbound […]
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
