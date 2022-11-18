Washburn alumnus Jeff Kready is bringing his family home for the holidays to spread joy to the community. Kready, along with his wife Nikki Renee Daniels and their two daughters Lena and Louise, will be performing in “The Kready Holiday Spectacular.” This multidimensional show will be for individuals of all ages to enjoy. It will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO