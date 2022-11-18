MADISON COUNTY, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman and her newborn baby who were last seen in Madison County, Montana Nov. 17 or 18. According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Laura Mae Sprinkle, 36, is thought to have given birth to her newborn baby in a hotel room in Madison County Nov. 17 or 18.

MADISON COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO