104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Holzmann backs 0.75 percentage point increase in December -FT
(Reuters) – European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann backed a third straight 0.75 percentage point rise in the deposit rate for the next rate-setting meeting in December, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an interview with him. Holzmann said that he does not “see signs of core inflation...
ECB’s Lane plays down case for another 75 bps rate hike – MNI
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will raise rates again in December but the case for another 75 basis point move has diminished, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told Market News. “One platform for considering a very large hike, such as 75 basis points, is no longer there,”...
Lebanon central bank to use forex rate of 15,000 pounds per dollar as of Feb 1
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s central bank will adopt an exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds per U.S. dollar as of Feb. 1 as part of a process to unify the country’s multiple exchange-rate system, Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday. The central bank’s official rate has...
Larry Summers doesn't see US interest rates topping 5% as the Fed juggles the 'two-sided risk' of inflation and slowdown
The dual threats of high inflation and low economic growth mean it's likely interest rates will stay between 2% and 5%, the former Treasury Secretary said.
Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. China’s capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20,...
India’s HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get cenbank nod for rupee trade with Russia – report
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd to open a special “vostro account” for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources. Vostro accounts are accounts a bank holds...
Japan finance minister calls for permanent funding sources for defense budget
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must secure permanent financing sources to increase defense spending by reviewing revenue and expenditure, and further reform spending in coming years, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. “If there’s a shortage of financing sources, we will need to consider multiple ways including taxation following...
Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase -WSJ
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the group’s delegates. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said. (Reporting...
FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday. FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec....
IMF approves $88.3 million for Malawi under ‘food shock’ loan window
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Monday approved an $88.3 million disbursement to Malawi under the new “food shock window” emergency lending facility launched in response to food price spikes and shortages caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF...
China to provide 200 billion yuan in loans to commercial banks for housing completions
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese central bank will provide 200 billion yuan ($27.92 billion) in loans to six commercial banks for housing completions, deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng was quoted as saying by state-run Economic Daily on Monday. Chinese authorities are seeking comments from commercial banks on a...
Malaysia’s incumbent ruling coalition agrees to be opposition
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s incumbent ruling coalition said on Tuesday it agreed to be in opposition after deciding not to support any coalition to form a government. Barisan Nasional and incumbent PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob made the announcement on Twitter. It was unclear who would form the...
U.S. business equipment borrowings grew 6% in October- ELFA
(Reuters) – U.S. companies borrowed 6% more in October to finance equipment investments compared with a year earlier, industry body Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday. The companies signed up for $11.3 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $10.7...
Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data
The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.
JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection. The e-commerce giant made the announcement...
Mexico president says Pacific Alliance summit in doubt after Peru president travel blocked
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that there was a possibility the Pacific Alliance summit would be canceled after Peru’s Congress refused to grant permission to President Pedro Castillo to travel to Mexico. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; editing by Cassandra Garrison)
European companies are tapping bond markets again as investors return
LONDON (Reuters) – European companies are again looking to sell bonds after months of turbulence in world markets as investors warm up to riskier debt, offering the final opportunity to raise money before the year ends. Surging inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and a darkening economic outlook have weighed...
European ministers to debate sharp increase in space funding
PARIS (Reuters) – European ministers are meeting in Paris to negotiate a more than 25% funding boost for space over the next three years as Europe seeks to maintain a lead in Earth observation, expand navigation services and remain a key partner in exploration. The European Space Agency is...
BOJ deputy governor candidate calls for more flexible rate policy
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan must thoroughly examine its stimulus programme and adjust interest rates more flexibly in response to cyclical economic swings, said Sayuri Shirai, an academic seen as a candidate to become deputy central bank governor next year. With Japan’s economy lacking momentum, the BOJ...
Analysis-Global financial system needs mosaic of reforms to fund climate needs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt calls for an overhaul of the post-World War Two international financial architecture that has guided three generations of development aid but is struggling to fund the needs of a warmer planet. As the impacts...
