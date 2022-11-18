The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.

22 MINUTES AGO