European companies are tapping bond markets again as investors return
LONDON (Reuters) – European companies are again looking to sell bonds after months of turbulence in world markets as investors warm up to riskier debt, offering the final opportunity to raise money before the year ends. Surging inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and a darkening economic outlook have weighed...
Bank of Korea to hike rates a modest 25bps on Nov 24 as growth slows- Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank will scale back its tightening pace on Thursday and hike rates by a modest 25 basis points amid signs of slowing domestic growth, despite high inflation and an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll found. South Korea’s economic growth was...
Larry Summers doesn't see US interest rates topping 5% as the Fed juggles the 'two-sided risk' of inflation and slowdown
The dual threats of high inflation and low economic growth mean it's likely interest rates will stay between 2% and 5%, the former Treasury Secretary said.
Is a Dividend Cut Inevitable for These 2 High-Yielding Stocks?
The yields are high on these two dividend stocks and so are their payout ratios.
How to Beat the S&P 500 in 2023
Level up your investing strategy and start 2023 off on the right foot.
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023
FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday. FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec....
ECB’s Holzmann backs 0.75 percentage point increase in December -FT
(Reuters) – European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann backed a third straight 0.75 percentage point rise in the deposit rate for the next rate-setting meeting in December, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an interview with him. Holzmann said that he does not “see signs of core inflation...
Fed’s Daly: Lots of options on table for December FOMC rate hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Monday that the U.S. central bank could lift its overnight target rate above 5% if inflation does not cool off, even thought that’s not her expected outcome for monetary policy. “I tend to be...
Exclusive-Hedge fund Hestia wants Pitney Bowes to review capital spend, e-commerce segment
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Hestia Capital Partners LP, which scored big gains on its GameStop bet, is pushing shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes Inc to re-evaluate its capital allocation and e-commerce strategy, sources familiar with the matter said. The hedge fund, which owns a 6.9% stake in the...
Marketmind: COVID blues
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga:. A nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases in China is again the main talking point for weary global markets on Tuesday as Beijing shut parks and museums and more cities resumed mass testing. Analysts are pushing back...
India’s HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get cenbank nod for rupee trade with Russia – report
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd to open a special “vostro account” for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources. Vostro accounts are accounts a bank holds...
Lebanon central bank to use forex rate of 15,000 pounds per dollar as of Feb 1
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s central bank will adopt an exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds per U.S. dollar as of Feb. 1 as part of a process to unify the country’s multiple exchange-rate system, Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday. The central bank’s official rate has...
Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase -WSJ
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the group’s delegates. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said. (Reporting...
ECB’s Centeno sees conditions for smaller rate hike in December
LISBON (Reuters) – There are “many conditions” for the next increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank to be smaller than 75 basis points, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said on Monday. Speaking at a conference in Lisbon he added though that the ECB had to...
Analysis-Global financial system needs mosaic of reforms to fund climate needs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt calls for an overhaul of the post-World War Two international financial architecture that has guided three generations of development aid but is struggling to fund the needs of a warmer planet. As the impacts...
China to provide 200 billion yuan in loans to commercial banks for housing completions
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese central bank will provide 200 billion yuan ($27.92 billion) in loans to six commercial banks for housing completions, deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng was quoted as saying by state-run Economic Daily on Monday. Chinese authorities are seeking comments from commercial banks on a...
Chinese exchanges say COVID testing firms to face strict IPO checks
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stock exchanges said they will strictly vet listing applications from COVID-19 testing companies, in response to media reports voicing concerns over fundraising plans by beneficiaries of the pandemic. Nucleic acid testing is a key part of China’s strict dynamic zero-COVID strategy to identify and control...
Cryptoverse: Let’s talk about DEX, baby
(Reuters) – As the crypto castle crumbles, some true believers say the answer is to double down on DEX. Decentralized exchanges, that is. The spectacular collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, a major centralized crypto exchange, has unleashed a wave of calls for more regulation from mainstream bankers and investors.
JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection. The e-commerce giant made the announcement...
