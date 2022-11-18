Read full article on original website
Related
Global shocks likely to drive more frequent interest rate changes, RBA says
Central banks will need to adjust rates more often to respond to unpredictable levels of inflation, Philip Lowe says
104.1 WIKY
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
104.1 WIKY
China to provide 200 billion yuan in loans to commercial banks for housing completions
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese central bank will provide 200 billion yuan ($27.92 billion) in loans to six commercial banks for housing completions, deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng was quoted as saying by state-run Economic Daily on Monday. Chinese authorities are seeking comments from commercial banks on a...
104.1 WIKY
India’s HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get cenbank nod for rupee trade with Russia – report
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd to open a special “vostro account” for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources. Vostro accounts are accounts a bank holds...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of Korea to hike rates a modest 25bps on Nov 24 as growth slows- Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank will scale back its tightening pace on Thursday and hike rates by a modest 25 basis points amid signs of slowing domestic growth, despite high inflation and an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll found. South Korea’s economic growth was...
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Centeno sees conditions for smaller rate hike in December
LISBON (Reuters) – There are “many conditions” for the next increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank to be smaller than 75 basis points, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said on Monday. Speaking at a conference in Lisbon he added though that the ECB had to...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: COVID blues
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga:. A nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases in China is again the main talking point for weary global markets on Tuesday as Beijing shut parks and museums and more cities resumed mass testing. Analysts are pushing back...
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Holzmann backs 0.75 percentage point increase in December -FT
(Reuters) – European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann backed a third straight 0.75 percentage point rise in the deposit rate for the next rate-setting meeting in December, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an interview with him. Holzmann said that he does not “see signs of core inflation...
104.1 WIKY
JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection. The e-commerce giant made the announcement...
104.1 WIKY
Japan finance minister calls for permanent funding sources for defense budget
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must secure permanent financing sources to increase defense spending by reviewing revenue and expenditure, and further reform spending in coming years, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. “If there’s a shortage of financing sources, we will need to consider multiple ways including taxation following...
104.1 WIKY
European companies are tapping bond markets again as investors return
LONDON (Reuters) – European companies are again looking to sell bonds after months of turbulence in world markets as investors warm up to riskier debt, offering the final opportunity to raise money before the year ends. Surging inflation, rapid interest rate hikes and a darkening economic outlook have weighed...
104.1 WIKY
Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase -WSJ
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the group’s delegates. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day is now under discussion for OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting, the report said. (Reporting...
Larry Summers doesn't see US interest rates topping 5% as the Fed juggles the 'two-sided risk' of inflation and slowdown
The dual threats of high inflation and low economic growth mean it's likely interest rates will stay between 2% and 5%, the former Treasury Secretary said.
German extends energy subsidy plan for consumers, companies
BERLIN — (AP) — Consumers and businesses in Germany will receive subsidies to soften the blow of higher natural gas and electricity prices starting in January, two months earlier than originally planned, officials said Tuesday. The move is part of a larger pot of almost 300 billion euros...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Global financial system needs mosaic of reforms to fund climate needs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt calls for an overhaul of the post-World War Two international financial architecture that has guided three generations of development aid but is struggling to fund the needs of a warmer planet. As the impacts...
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Lane plays down case for another 75 bps rate hike – MNI
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will raise rates again in December but the case for another 75 basis point move has diminished, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told Market News. “One platform for considering a very large hike, such as 75 basis points, is no longer there,”...
104.1 WIKY
EV startup Faraday Future raises going concern doubt
(Reuters) – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Monday that it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern after it reported lower cash reserves. The company said it had $31.76 million in cash as of the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down...
104.1 WIKY
FTX had total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20
(Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, had a total cash balance of $1.24 billion as of Nov. 20, according to a court filing on Monday. FTX will see a drop in its cash flow by $20 million to $459 million by Dec....
Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data
The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.
104.1 WIKY
COP27 draft climate deal published but gaps remain
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The U.N. climate agency on Saturday published an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 summit, fleshing out some key parts of the deal countries are struggling to reach. The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, would need...
Comments / 0