Musk tell staff no more layoffs planned – Verge
(Reuters) – Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj...
Philips recalls some previously replaced ventilators -FDA statement
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Philips, which has been struggling with a major recall of ventilators, is recalling some machines it has previously replaced, according to an FDA statement. A Philips spokesperson said on Monday that only Trilogy 100/200 venilator models were potentially affected. The FDA said the company had notified...
DraftKings says login information of some customers compromised
(Reuters) – Sports-betting firm DraftKings Inc said on Monday login information of some customers was compromised on other websites. DraftKings said it had identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected, adding, “we intend to make whole any customer that was impacted.”. Shares of the company...
U.S. voids class action against Boeing, Southwest over MAX 8 safety
(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Monday decertified a class-action lawsuit accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of concealing a serious safety defect in the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered the lawsuit be dismissed. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a case...
Chinese exchanges say COVID testing firms to face strict IPO checks
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stock exchanges said they will strictly vet listing applications from COVID-19 testing companies, in response to media reports voicing concerns over fundraising plans by beneficiaries of the pandemic. Nucleic acid testing is a key part of China’s strict dynamic zero-COVID strategy to identify and control...
Marketmind: Oil not so slick
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Falling oil prices are often seen as good news for world markets, signaling weaker inflationary pressures as well as a boost to households’ purchasing power and corporate profit margins. Crude’s current slump, however, is...
LG Chem to invest more than $3 billion to build battery cathode plant in the U.S
SEOUL (Reuters) – LG Chem Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as the South Korean chemical material maker ramps up plans to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicle (EV) components. The plant aims to...
Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. China’s capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20,...
JD.com to cut senior executives salaries by 10-20%
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s JD.com said on Tuesday it would cut the salaries of its senior managers by 10-20% next year to help pay for an effort to convert more contractors to salaried staff and provide such workers with more insurance protection. The e-commerce giant made the announcement...
