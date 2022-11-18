Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas makes big leap, Kentucky plummets in updated Coaches Poll after rough week
College basketball coaches across the country were most impressed this week by Michigan State, Kansas, Illinois and Texas, if you were to read into the ballots they cast for Monday's Coaches Poll. The four teams were the biggest risers in the second in-season rankings of the season, with both Kansas and Texas coming in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, behind No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Houston.
Injuries Continue to Plague Wildcats, Starter Scratched Near Game Time Against Georgia
If you've followed along with Kentucky football this season, you're well aware that the Wildcats have unfortunately dealt with injuries all year long. From the preseason onwards, the Wildcats haven't had a "full-strength" starting lineup. On Saturday in the 16-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia, a total ...
CBS Sports
With more pressure on him than ever before at Kentucky, John Calipari's forced to figure a way out and up
John Calipari's had his share of talented teams that doubled as in-season, work-as-you-go projects. In some years, he's successfully navigated the difficult, self-prompted assignment of figuring out how to get a roster lacking in familiarity to play at the highest level in college basketball. But only once before has a...
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news
Mark Stoops won’t be leaving Lexington anytime soon. Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats agreed to terms on a new contract extension Sunday. The extension will keep the Wildcats’ football head coach in town until 2030. Action Network reporter and college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday, “Mark Stoops receives an extension at Kentucky thru 2030 season, Read more... The post College football world reacts to big Mark Stoops news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kentucky football news: Mark Stoops reveals boxing legend gave Wildcats a talk before massive game vs. Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats failed to gather enough strength to pull off a massive upset Saturday in Lexington against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. But Kentucky football still looked competitive. Unlike most other Georgia opponents this season, the Wildcats kept in step with Kirby Smart’s team because of their stout defense. The Wildcats had their eyes on an upset victory against Georgia, which they truly believed they could do, especially after getting a talk from one of the greatest Cinderellas in all sports: no other than Buster Douglas, who famously defeated the former baddest man on the plant, Mike Tyson.
College Basketball World Reacts To Coach Cal's Behavior Tonight
Gonzaga is currently shellacking Kentucky on Sunday evening. The Wildcats are trailing the Bulldogs, 41-25, on the road on Sunday night. Coach Cal is not happy. Kentucky, which lost to Michigan State earlier this week, is staring down two straight losses. "John Calipari is just nuking everyone he encounters right...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops explodes on officiating crew after questionable intentional grounding call
Mark Stoops unleashed his fury on the officials during the Kentucky-Georgia game with his team driving against No. 1 Georgia in the 4th quarter. The Wildcats faced a 3rd-and-13 at the Georgia 20 with less than 4-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, well positioned to at least kick a field goal and make it a 1-possession game. Will Levis, though, fired a pass out of bounds with the Bulldogs’ defense bearing down on him.
WKYT 27
Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Nov. 21: Shopping, Apple work, and...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 11/20: Governor Andy Beshear; Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Georgetown Mayor-Elect Burney Jenkins. Governor Andy Beshear, this week, issued an executive order to give ‘limited’ approval to the medical use of marijuana. In the election, voters defeated two constitutional amendments the governor opposed, one on legislative power and the other on abortion. However, the republican super majorities in the state house and senate grew even larger.
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
WKYT 27
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
WKYT 27
Spike in domestic homicides in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a record-breaking year of homicides in Lexington. The city surpassed its previous homicide record of 37 back in October. The record now sits at 41. At least a dozen of the city’s homicides in 2022 have been domestic violence related. Among Lexington’s...
Kentucky judge in critical but stable condition after crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition. The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover. Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on […]
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!. The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, KentuckyRoadtripzee.com.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Kentucky is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
