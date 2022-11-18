Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban announces Alabama defender has been suspended
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson has been suspended and did not disclose the reasoning behind it. Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not seen at the Austin Peay game after he appeared in the first 9 games of the season.
What Saban said about the Iron Bowl, Cadillac Williams, suspended CB
It’s Iron Bowl week in Alabama and Nick Saban’s here to discuss Saturday’s visit from Auburn. They’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the renewal of the rivalry. Here’s a quick rundown of his thoughts with the full video above. --...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
tdalabamamag.com
Several Alabama players out for matchup against Austin Peay
Several Alabama players out for matchup against Austin Peay https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/11/19/alabama-austin-peay-marquee-pregame-notes-matchup/">. Alabama used the second half against Mississippi to start its strong finish campaign. The Crimson Tide looks to continue versus Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Nick Saban wants the team to re-establish its identity as a relentless group. Alabama...
2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games
South Carolina and Vanderbilt each left Saturday with an upset win at home. On Sunday, the SEC fined both programs for violating the league's "access to competition area policy" when fans stormed the field. The SEC announced a $10,000 penalty for South Carolina, which last got fined in 2014 when...
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.
Former West Virginia AD returns to Alabama athletics administration
The upper levels of Alabama’s athletics administration saw a few top names leave for AD jobs. Now, it has a former staff member making the move back to Tuscaloosa after holding one of those top jobs. Shane Lyons, who reportedly resigned under pressure as West Virginia’s AD last week, was hired as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics and COO.
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay
The Crimson Tide used a balanced attack to secure the team’s ninth win of the season in it final non-conference game of the 2022 regular season.
Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
Auburn football Tiger Walk photos vs Western Kentucky
The Auburn Tigers look ready for the final game in Jordan Hare Stadium.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes blunt statement after Tennessee Vols’ loss to South Carolina
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a blunt statement on Saturday night after UT’s devastating 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Heupel wants this loss to hurt for the players and everyone involved with Tennessee football. And not just the players who were in Columbia on Saturday...
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Two Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
Comments / 0