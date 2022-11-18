ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban announces Alabama defender has been suspended

Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson has been suspended and did not disclose the reasoning behind it. Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not seen at the Austin Peay game after he appeared in the first 9 games of the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
tdalabamamag.com

Several Alabama players out for matchup against Austin Peay

Several Alabama players out for matchup against Austin Peay https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/11/19/alabama-austin-peay-marquee-pregame-notes-matchup/">. Alabama used the second half against Mississippi to start its strong finish campaign. The Crimson Tide looks to continue versus Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Nick Saban wants the team to re-establish its identity as a relentless group. Alabama...
The Spun

2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games

South Carolina and Vanderbilt each left Saturday with an upset win at home. On Sunday, the SEC fined both programs for violating the league's "access to competition area policy" when fans stormed the field. The SEC announced a $10,000 penalty for South Carolina, which last got fined in 2014 when...
AL.com

Former West Virginia AD returns to Alabama athletics administration

The upper levels of Alabama’s athletics administration saw a few top names leave for AD jobs. Now, it has a former staff member making the move back to Tuscaloosa after holding one of those top jobs. Shane Lyons, who reportedly resigned under pressure as West Virginia’s AD last week, was hired as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics and COO.
95.3 The Bear

Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa business owner shares struggles of opening new restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been difficult enough managing an existing business during the pandemic, but imagine starting a whole new business in these times. Dan Robinson sold his former restaurant, Cravings, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, he decided to embark on a new adventure and open a new restaurant, TuscNY. He says that proved to be challenging in a number of ways.
